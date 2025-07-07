5 Things you didn't know about Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez has become one of the top WWE female performers on the main roster in a short period. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Perez also became a part of The Judgment Day on RAW recently.

While Perez continues to become a prominent name on the main roster, most people are still not familiar with The Prodigy. So, here are five things you didn't know about Roxanne Perez.

#5. She is the youngest NXT champion

At the 2022 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez teamed with Cora Jade to face Toxic Attraction. Perez and Jade won the NXT Tag Team Title, which made The Prodigy the youngest talent to hold an NXT title. She was 20 years and 8 months old at that time.

Unfortunately, the team broke up when Cora turned her back on Roxanne Perez and tossed the gold into a trash can, leading to Roxanne vacating the championship after 21 days.

Velvet McIntyre holds the title of the youngest female WWE champion since 1983. She was 20 years and 5 months old when she won the Women's Tag Team Championship. But most fans haven't even heard about her.

As for the current roster, Roxanne is the youngest to hold a title, and this achievement could do wonders for her, just like it did for Randy Orton, who became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 24.

#4. She is a lifelong wrestling fan

Perez has been a lifelong wrestling fan. She has stated that her inspiration came from watching The Rock, AJ Lee, Bayley, and Paige. This passion for professional wrestling made her begin her training at the young age of 13. At 16, she began training at Reality of Wrestling under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He also stated in January that she is a future Hall of Famer.

Her initial name was Rok-C, which was inspired by The Rock. During her time at ROW, she won the Women's Title and the Diamonds Division Championship. This was a clear hint that she was destined for greatness, hence her nickname, The Prodigy.

#3. Roxanne Perez became the youngest ROH Women's Champion at 19

Perez's love for wrestling led her to train from a young age. WWE Hall of Famer Booker helped her make her in-ring debut in December 2018 in his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling. In her rookie year, she worked with ROW and local promotions in her hometown of Texas.

In April 2021, The Prodigy made her Ring of Honor debut. She went under the name Rok-C and entered the ROH Women's World Championship Tournament. To everyone's surprise, Perez won the tournament and became the inaugural women's champion. She defeated Miranda Alize at the Death Before Dishonor XVII to become the youngest ROH Women's World Champion at the age of 19.

#2. Youngest female star to main event RAW

While she did steal the title of youngest NXT champion, she gained another one as the youngest WWE female star to main event RAW.

Following her call-up from NXT earlier this year, Roxanne Perez teamed up with Giulia on RAW for a brief amount of time before the latter moved to SmackDown.

Perez made history on the May 12, 2025, edition of RAW when she became the youngest female star to main event the red brand. She teamed with Giulia to take on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

At this time, she was 23 years old and set the bar for the upcoming young talent in WWE. Roxanne Perez is third in line as she shares this honor with Randy Orton and Kenny Dykstra.

Orton did it at 22, and Dykstra did it at 20. Despite this, being among a star like The Viper is a huge honor for someone who has multiple accolades under her belt. All this proves that her title, The Prodigy, is perfect for her ambition and passion for the company.

#1. Royal Rumble record-setter

This year, Perez set a record during the Women's Royal Rumble match. The former NXT Women's Champion entered the Rumble at number three. This often isn't a great spot and leads to an early elimination.

However, Roxanne Perez defied all odds and stayed in the match for over 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds. Roxanne Perez became the runner-up of this year's Rumble as she was eliminated by the winner, Charlotte Flair.

At the age of 23, Perez is currently set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

