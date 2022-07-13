5 things you didn't know about WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE today. He is a two-time World and United States Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion and has won the Intercontinental Championship six times in his career.

The Show-Off is renowned for his in-ring acumen and ability to execute and sell moves incredibly well. As one of the finest performers in WWE, Ziggler has shown his worth in both the mid-card as well as in the main event.

On this list, we will take a look at 5 facts you didn't know about Dolph Ziggler.

#5. He has dated a few WWE Superstars

Ziggler dated Dana Brooke for two years

Dolph Ziggler remains unmarried to this day. However, the 41-year-old has had multiple relationships with fellow superstars in the past. His first relationship within the company was with Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, in 2008. Following that, he notably dated Nikki Bella.

Ziggler is also rumored to have been linked to Maria Kanellis and Vickie Guerrero. His most recent known relationship was back in 2017 with Ashley Mae Sebera. They were together for two years. Sebera is the current WWE 24/7 Champion and goes by the ring name - Dana Brooke.

#4. He debuted as Chavo Guerrero's Caddie

Not many people know that Dolph Ziggler actually debuted alongside Chavo Guerrero. While signed under the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory, he was brought onto WWE's main roster as a sidekick and enforcer for Chavo.

Guerrero was working a golfing gimmick at the time and went by the name of Kerwin White. Meanwhile, Ziggler was going by the name Nick Nemeth and was his golf caddy. Nemeth made his wrestling debut on TV during an episode of Sunday Night Heat in 2005. He and Guerrero took on Shelton Benjamin and Matt Striker.

However, the gimmick failed to pay off. After Eddie Guerrero’s death, Chavo ditched the Kerwin White persona. As a result, Ziggler lost his tag partner and was sent back to OVW to hone his skills.

#3. Lone Standing member of the Spirit Squad

Dolph Ziggler, or Nicky to be precise, is the last remaining member of the Spirit Squad currently active in WWE. The stable was created in January 2006 and featured five members with male-cheerleading personas. They won the World Tag Team Championships by defeating Kane and The Big Show on the RAW after WrestleMania 22.

It was the first time five members of a faction were simultaneously regarded as champions. They also had the ability to choose which two members would defend the titles. The team abruptly disbanded in November of the same year after losing the tag titles to DX and Ric Flair. Kenny, Mikey, Johnny, Mitch and Nicky went their separate ways.

Dolph Ziggler (Nicky) remains a babyface superstar in WWE. Kenneth Doane (Kenny) works as a producer on RAW and SmackDown. Michael Brendli (Mikey) is a motivational speaker. Brendli also had a brief stint in Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling in 2019.

John Jeter (Johnny) is an IT Audit Manager in Tampa and wrestled occasionally in CWFA. Nick Mitchell (Mitch) decided to compete in MMA but lost to heavyweight Derrick Lewis and gave up on wrestling soon after.

#2. His brother is a wrestler

Ryan Nemmeth is a wrestler in AEW!

Dolph Ziggler’s brother is a former NXT Superstar. His real name is Ryan Nemeth, but he wrestled under the name Briley Pierce. Ryan debuted under Florida Championship Wrestling in June 2011, after signing a developmental contract with WWE.

During his time in FCW, Ryan lost his debut match against Big E Langston. However, he did achieve some success as he won the FCW Tag Team Championship with Brad Maddox before a leg injury sidelined him in 2012. He returned to wrestling but was released the following year. According to Wrestling News, it was a change in management that sent him packing.

Ryan Nemeth has been performing for AEW since January 2021. He made his debut during an episode of AEW Dynamite, in a losing effort against Hangman Page. However, he turned heel and defeated Marko Stunt the very next month.

#1. His original name was not Dolph Ziggler

Nicholas Nemmeth wasn't initially supposed to be named Dolph Ziggler

Nick Nemeth returned to WWE television as Dolph Ziggler in 2008, but that wasn’t the original name the company had planned for him. In Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory Podcast, The Showoff revealed that WWE gave him 15 minutes to come up with a name during a phone call or else he would have been named Dolph Diggler.

Nemeth called back and recommended scrapping the “Diggler” part. It was only during RAW that Vince McMahon decided on the last name to be Ziggler. The first name “Dolph” remained as it is Nemeth’s grandfather’s name.

Although there have been rumors of Ziggler leaving WWE, he is still in action and is currently feuding with Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory.

