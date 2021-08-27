5 things learned from former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio's Sportskeeda interview

Alberto Del Rio has experienced great success in WWE and other promotions during his professional wrestling career.

Del Rio is a former two-time WWE Champion, a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a former two-time United States Champion. Outside of WWE, Del Rio has held additional world championships in promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Alberto Del Rio for another episode of UnSKripted. A variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling were discussed, including Del Rio's extensive professional wrestling career.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Alberto Del Rio's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. The loudest WWE ovation he ever received in Mexico

Alberto Del Rio feuded with John Cena over the WWE Championship through the fall of 2011 on WWE television. This included matches in Del Rio's home country of Mexico at WWE television tapings.

The event marked the first time that WWE had ever held television tapings in the country of Mexico. Del Rio recalled just how loud the ovation was for himself during his match against John Cena in Mexico City

"Oh my god, it was Mexico City when I wrestled John Cena, when we were doing TV. When WWE was doing TV. RAW and SmackDown in Mexico City for the first time. It was a singles match against John Cena. I remember Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon asking me if I was born in Mexico City."

Alberto Del Rio recalled explaining to Vince McMahon and WWE Executive Kevin Dunn that he wasn't born in Mexico City. The city was simply supporting a fellow countryman:

"It doesn't matter that I wasn't from the city. It was Mexico supporting a Mexican. Here in the states there's a lot of superstars everywhere, singers, actors, athletes. But in Mexico, we don't have too many and back then I was one of the most popular athletes and personalities coming out of Mexico."

