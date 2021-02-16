5 Things we learned from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

There weren't any title changes at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, but there were still many newsworthy moments. Winners were crowned for both Dusty Classic Tournaments, and each duo has a future tag title shot in their pockets. Johnny Gargano lost Austin Theory but retained his NXT North American Championship.

Io Shirai retained her NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat contest. The announce table broke as Toni Storm was clearing it of debris. Perhaps it had enough of people being driven through it. Cameron Grimes aired a music video to remind the NXT Universe that he is very rich now. Does that mean he'll still be a heel or a fun-loving face going forward?

Finn Balor and Pete Dunne tried to rip each other's limbs off numerous times. In the end, however, Balor kept his fingers and his NXT Championship. After he won, the NXT Tag Team Champs, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, came out to attack the Prince. The Undisputed Era made the save, and Kyle O'Reilly claimed that the Champ could trust them.

As the four posed in the middle of the ring, Adam Cole delivered not one but two Superkicks to people who were supposed to trust him.

What else did we learn from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day? Here are five lessons from the event.

#5 Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai made history at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Kai and Gonzalez have a title shot in their futures.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. By winning the tournament, the duo earned a future title shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

I am beyond grateful for everything. We all have our journeys... the ups and the downs. I’m glad you are getting to join me on this one.

Thank you for all the messages... the aroha has been real 💗 #FirstEver #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/Bi70XfM73f — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) February 15, 2021

The tandem has already unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team belts. Even though they might not have won in their first attempt, it's clear that management has plans for Gonzalez. She's picked up big moments over the last few months, including pinning Io Shirai at WarGames and defeating Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match.

Winning the first-ever Dusty Classic at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is just another step on her path towards becoming an even bigger player in NXT. It's just not known exactly when Kai and Gonzalez will tussle with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The Champs might be headed for a match with Naomi and Lana but should be able to get through the new team.

With WrestleMania season in full swing, it's quite possible that Kai and Gonzalez will get a shot at or before The Show of Shows. Winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic is a big deal, so it could be very likely that Kai and Gonzalez will win the titles sooner rather than later. NXT is filled with a lot of talented women and could feature those titles better than they have been featured lately on RAW. NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day was the start by crowning future challengers.