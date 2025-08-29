  • home icon
  5 Things we learned about WWE star Roman Reigns on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon

5 Things we learned about WWE star Roman Reigns on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon

By Love Verma
Published Aug 29, 2025 06:40 GMT
Roman Reigns revealed major things on What
Roman Reigns revealed major things on “What's Your Story?” podcast. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns recently made his appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, where the OTC revealed major things. The Head of the Table also recalled his past incident with The Billion Dollar Princess and shared some big secrets about the storyline.

In this article, we will discuss five things we learned about the former Undisputed WWE Champion from his latest appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast.

#5. Stephanie McMahon's multiple slaps busted Roman Reigns' eardrum

While portraying the Big Dog gimmick, Roman Reigns was once involved in a feud with Triple H and The Authority. During this, in 2015, Reigns came in front of Stephanie McMahon, which didn't end well for the OTC as he got slapped by Stephanie multiple times.

During the conversation on What's Your Story? podcast, Roman revealed that the actions of the former Chairwoman had injured his eardrum. The star also stated that Stephanie slapped him nearly 15 times in a row during that segment.

#4. The OTC rejected many ideas of Triple H during his title reign

Roman Reigns has one of the most iconic title reigns in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. His run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion can easily be considered one of the greatest title runs of the modern era. In a conversation with Stephanie, Reigns revealed that he had rejected many of Triple H's ideas during his title reign.

The Only Tribal Chief stated that he doesn't like including low-hanging fruit in his promo to take cheaper digs. That's why he rejected Triple H's ideas that didn't align with his character.

#3. Roman Reigns revealed his role backstage in WWE

In this interview, Roman Reigns also revealed his backstage role in the Stamford-based promotion and his creative input in the company.

Reigns confirmed that he has a consulting role backstage and added that whenever he gets a call for his opinion on something, he shares his thoughts.

The OG Bloodline leader also asserted that he always wants to represent his family at the highest level possible. However, he admitted to having a competitive edge there as well, as people use a chapter of his playbook to overcome him.

#2. The OTC feels it's cool if his daughter follows in his footsteps

During the podcast, Roman talked about his oldest daughter, Joelle Anoa’i, and how she can follow both her father's and mother's legacy if she steps foot into Georgia Tech School.

Reigns also admitted that Georgia Tech has good resources, and it could be pretty cool if his daughter follows the same path as him.

#1. Roman Reigns revealed his relationship with Vince McMahon

Reigns also talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and confirmed that it isn't the same as other top stars in WWE. The OTC revealed that he was the youngest among the top stars, and he tried to get used to the former Chairman.

The OTC revealed that, despite this, he continues to use the playbook of Vince McMahon on many instances.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
