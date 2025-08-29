5 Things we learned about WWE star Roman Reigns on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon

Roman Reigns recently made his appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, where the OTC revealed major things. The Head of the Table also recalled his past incident with The Billion Dollar Princess and shared some big secrets about the storyline.In this article, we will discuss five things we learned about the former Undisputed WWE Champion from his latest appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast.#5. Stephanie McMahon's multiple slaps busted Roman Reigns' eardrumWhile portraying the Big Dog gimmick, Roman Reigns was once involved in a feud with Triple H and The Authority. During this, in 2015, Reigns came in front of Stephanie McMahon, which didn't end well for the OTC as he got slapped by Stephanie multiple times.During the conversation on What's Your Story? podcast, Roman revealed that the actions of the former Chairwoman had injured his eardrum. The star also stated that Stephanie slapped him nearly 15 times in a row during that segment.#4. The OTC rejected many ideas of Triple H during his title reignRoman Reigns has one of the most iconic title reigns in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. His run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion can easily be considered one of the greatest title runs of the modern era. In a conversation with Stephanie, Reigns revealed that he had rejected many of Triple H's ideas during his title reign.The Only Tribal Chief stated that he doesn't like including low-hanging fruit in his promo to take cheaper digs. That's why he rejected Triple H's ideas that didn't align with his character.#3. Roman Reigns revealed his role backstage in WWEIn this interview, Roman Reigns also revealed his backstage role in the Stamford-based promotion and his creative input in the company. Reigns confirmed that he has a consulting role backstage and added that whenever he gets a call for his opinion on something, he shares his thoughts.The OG Bloodline leader also asserted that he always wants to represent his family at the highest level possible. However, he admitted to having a competitive edge there as well, as people use a chapter of his playbook to overcome him.#2. The OTC feels it's cool if his daughter follows in his footstepsDuring the podcast, Roman talked about his oldest daughter, Joelle Anoa’i, and how she can follow both her father's and mother's legacy if she steps foot into Georgia Tech School. Reigns also admitted that Georgia Tech has good resources, and it could be pretty cool if his daughter follows the same path as him.#1. Roman Reigns revealed his relationship with Vince McMahonWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKRoman Reigns talks about the biggest lessons he learned from Vince McMahon: “There were times when I had to get used to him, and we had to learn each other’s ways, but I’m the youngest of all his top guys. I didn’t have that relationship like a lot of the other guys wereReigns also talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and confirmed that it isn't the same as other top stars in WWE. The OTC revealed that he was the youngest among the top stars, and he tried to get used to the former Chairman.The OTC revealed that, despite this, he continues to use the playbook of Vince McMahon on many instances.