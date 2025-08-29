Roman Reigns confirms he has a backstage role in WWE 

Roman Reigns appears to have all but confirmed that his role in WWE isn't restricted to what happens on-screen but also extends to backstage.

The Original Tribal Chief's position at the very top of the card has led to him assuming the role of a locker room leader, whom everybody admires and looks up to. Moreover, considering just how big a draw he is, it's no surprise that Reigns also holds some sway in creative decision-making and what goes down on TV.

In his recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, What's Your Story, Roman Reigns opened up about his consulting role in WWE. He explained that he often shared his unvarnished thoughts and ideas with those within the company.

"You’re giving your body, you’re given creative, you’re laying down essentially for another performer. You’re doing everything you can to make them a bigger deal than they were before. So it’s stressful, definitely. I’ll get calls and be asked, 'What’s your opinion on this?' I had no clue I was involved in that! You want my opinion, here’s what I think about it. You have to show up, you gotta be present." (H/T TJRWrestling)

Roman Reigns reveals if he's leaving WWE for Hollywood

Elsewhere in the same podcast, Roman Reigns opened up about his growing Hollywood career and if it'll come in the way of his responsibilities in WWE. The former Undisputed Champion stated that he wished to strike the right balance, which would allow him to both headline movies and premium live events.

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns," Reigns said.

The former Bloodline leader has Hollywood knocking on his door, with several opportunities coming his way of late. He recently had a standout cameo in the Eddie Murphy movie, The Pickup, and also has a role in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation, which also stars his WWE colleague, Cody Rhodes.

