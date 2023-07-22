5 things we learned from WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was the latest WWE Superstar to appear on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. After guests like Triple H, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and Edge, The Visionary was the latest of the company's heavy hitters to grace The Maverick's guest chair.

The star discussed a wide range of topics, offering insights into his life backstage and away from the company. He also offered up some thoughts on stars like Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio that are sure to pique fans' interest. Overall, the 75-minute interview was an intriguing listen, but a few revelations stood out from the exchange.

Here are the five biggest things we learned from Seth Rollins' appearance on the podcast.

#5: Who designs WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins's outfits?

The Visionary has donned some outlandish costumes in his current persona

Seth Rollins's current gimmick is arguably the most popular of his career. His in-ring work is as incredible as ever, but the character work has gone to another level since his evolution from Messiah to Visionary. A huge part of the latter character (apart from a super catchy theme song) has been his flamboyant outfits full of outlandish colors and peacock-esque details.

Rollins revealed on IMPAULSIVE that the man behind these eye-catching outfits is one Troy Hayes, who also styles Becky Lynch and other female superstars. According to The Visionary, Hayes majorly worked with the women's division but always wanted to style a male star, and he was the perfect client for that with his current gimmick.

#4: Thoughts on Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins discussed a number of his fellow WWE Superstars on the podcast, mainly discussing the Mysterios and Roman Reigns. He praised Rey Mysterio's longevity, voicing his awe of the latter's ability to still hang physically with young performers as he approaches the age of 50. He was also full of praise for Dirty Dom's heel persona, describing him as "a sponge for information."

Regarding Reigns, The Visionary had quite a few insights, divulging some memories of The Big Dog from their Shield days before praising his current iconic run. He also expressed a desire for a WrestleMania feud with The Tribal Chief down the line, echoing many fans' sentiment that their 2022 Royal Rumble battle needs a proper sequel.

He also discussed the likes of Matt Riddle and Cody Rhodes in a candid manner rarely seen from him.

#3: Being attacked by a fan on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was infamously attacked by a fan on WWE RAW in November 2021. The incident caused a great deal of online uproar at the time, with many internet fans condemning the assailant for his assault. Logan Paul and co-host Mike Majlak asked The Visionary about the incident, and he revealed some interesting tidbits.

Rollins told the hosts that the fan had been dealing with some mental health issues prior to the attack. These issues were worsened by a scammer using The Architect's name to swindle him, driving him to his violent actions. This doesn't excuse the fan's actions, but it does provide some context for his actions on the night.

#2: What it's like to be married to Becky Lynch

Rollins and Lynch are arguably WWE's biggest power couple

One of the most interesting parts of Seth Rollins' entire outing on IMPAULSIVE was the insight we got into him as a husband. The Visionary spoke at length about his marriage to fellow WWE megastar Becky Lynch. He divulged that he was initially against the idea of dating a workmate but is now so devoted to his family that it's the only thing he loves more than the business.

He went on to praise The Man for understanding how his performances affect his temperament. Finally, he "put over" her forearm, revealing that he felt its full power while helping her train for her return to the ring after pregnancy.

#1: Injuries, their toll on his body, and his future with WWE

Of all the tidbits that piqued fans' interest in the Seth Rollins episode of IMPAULSIVE, one very important one seemed to fly under the radar. The Visionary divulged to Logan Paul and Mike Majlak that he expects to carry on at a top level for five to ten years, depending on how his body holds up.

He, most crucially, stated that he carries some nagging injuries in his neck, knees, and lower back, which have never been properly treated due to his non-stop schedule. Despite trying techniques like stem cell treatment, The Architect is yet to find a long-term solution to his injury worries.

"There's constant injuries, you know, like my knee's been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck acting up, my low back's been at me since like 2019... probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever i can to make sure I don't need it, 'cause I've got a couple of stress fractures back there." [12:47-13:07]

Here's hoping that whenever Rollins does drop the World Heavyweight Title, he can take a few months off to let his body recover.

