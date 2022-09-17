5 Things Logan Paul could announce this week on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul will be part of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. His appearance comes after he accepted an invitation from Triple H himself on social media.

Paul has only wrestled two matches for WWE, and just one as a contracted athlete. Throughout both matches, he showed that he has uncapped potential in a wrestling ring.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Wiseman, handle him. twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat… Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Roman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨

watch or get body slammed



youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo https://t.co/ZhUHZFeFJE I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat…

Paul recently put a target on Roman Reigns, and noted that he will have a huge announcement to make tonight on SmackDown. The following list looks at just five potential announcements that The Social Media Influencer could make on tonight's show.

#5. Logan Paul is the man behind Dexter Lumis' recent return

Dexter Lumis reemerged on WWE TV a few weeks ago and has since made it clear that he is targeting The Miz. Lumis has kidnapped The A-Lister several times in recent weeks, but no explanation has been given for why the veteran has become a person of interest.

Logan Paul and The Miz faced off at SummerSlam after the former WWE Champion attacked his former friend following their WrestleMania bout. The return of the former NXT star could have be Paul continuing to teach Miz a lesson. Lumis has to have someone high up pulling strings for him to keep invading WWE events. Could Lumis show up on SmackDown and turn his attention to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

#4. Paul wants to challenge Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns isn't expected to wrestle at Extreme Rules, which means that his next big premium live event match may not come until Survivor Series. Unless The Tribal Chief is in action in Saudi Arabia.

Paul is seen as a pull for the audience at the moment, so he would be the perfect man to be awarded a shot at The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series. Whilst it's completely believable that Paul could lay down the challenge, it's also likely that the company will force him to earn a shot at the Champion. This could mean we see him in action in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

#3. Paul is set to wrestle in Saudi Arabia

As stated above, this could be part of the same angle, but Paul could be set to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. The YouTube Influencer is yet to perform in The Middle East. However, with a show coming up on November 5th, WWE could start planting the seeds and Paul could announce that he will be in action at the show.

Paul could even issue an open challenge if he doesn't decide to target Reigns directly. He could instead decide that he wants to prove he is worthy of a title shot in the coming months.

#2. Paul could be set to bring his brother Jake to WWE

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down



#WrestleMania @LoganPaul so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performanceI told the WWE fans they would have to bow down so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performanceI told the WWE fans they would have to bow down #WrestleMania @LoganPaul

There have been rumors that Jake Paul could also be looking to switch the boxing ring for a wrestling ring following his brother's recent success. Since Logan Paul is now looking to step into a feud with The Bloodline, he has to know that he will be subjected to the numbers game and will need some form of backup.

Jake Paul has become a huge name in his own right in the boxing ring. He could easily make the switch to cover his brother's back and neutralize The Bloodline whilst Logan Paul is handed a shot at Roman Reigns.

#1. Logan Paul wants a shot at just one Championship around Reigns' waist

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns could be set to drop one of his Championships ahead of WrestleMania 39. The seeds for that storyline could be planted this week on SmackDown.

Logan Paul could cut a promo about how he grew up wanting to hold the WWE Championship and that is the only title he wishes to take from The Bloodline. This could also be made about how he can only control one brand with his hectic schedule, and then challenge for just one Championship, allowing the titles to be separated again across RAW and SmackDown.

What do you think Logan Paul will be announcing tonight on WWE SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

