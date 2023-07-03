5 things you may not know about Jey Uso: The man who pinned Roman Reigns

Jey Uso recently broke records at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 when he became the first man to pin Roman Reigns for the first time in over three years. Interestingly, Jey was also the first star to pin his cousin after the latter's main roster debut.

In this list, we will look at five things fans may not know about Jey Uso regarding his career and personal life.

#5 Jey Uso has been friends with Bray Wyatt since a young age

Most fans know that Jey Uso is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, with his father being WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Due to this, he grew up in the business and mingled with other legendary wrestlers and their kids. One of the people he met at an early age was Bray Wyatt.

In an interview with NewsDay via WrestlingInc, Jey revealed that growing up, he spent much time with the Rotunda boys (Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas). Uso also shared that he spent much time with Mr. Perfect and the latter's son, Curtis Axel.

#4 Jey Uso has an interesting WrestleMania dream opponent

Every WWE Superstar dreams of performing one day on the grand stage of WrestleMania. To make their 'Mania moment memorable, the stars must share the ring with a credible name. This is why it's no surprise that Jey Uso's dream opponent is his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

In the same interview with NewsDay, the 37-year-old revealed that "if it came down to it," he would love to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All with his brother, Jimmy. He stated that it would be the easiest and most fun match he would ever have in his career.

#3 Jey Uso's WrestleMania debut was technically a year earlier

Many believe that Jimmy and Jey Uso first appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 1, 2012, at WrestleMania 28. During the event, they unsuccessfully competed for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a triple threat against two other teams. However, this was only their televised 'Mania debut as a tandem.

At WrestleMania 27, a year earlier, there was a supposed lumberjack bout between Sheamus and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson). The dark match before the event was canceled as the lumberjacks began fighting each other.

The SmackDown general manager at the time, Teddy Long, decided that a battle royale take place instead. The Usos were involved in the contest, but The Great Khali eventually emerged victorious.

#2 Jey Uso had a different name when he started his WWE career

Like many WWE stars today, The Usos also began their tenures in the company's former developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. They wrestled in the brand between 2009 and 2010.

While Jimmy debuted with the same name, Jey was known as Jules Uso. Interestingly enough, it was also Jimmy who debuted first in 2009, with his twin brother joining him the following year. The duo's first match as a tag team was against Johnny Prime and Wes Brisco.

#1 Jey could have been one day younger than Jimmy

The Usos @WWEUsos Ok...jimmy is older by 9 min....but, 1 more minute, he would be been a day older than Jey...haaa Ok...jimmy is older by 9 min....but, 1 more minute, he would be been a day older than Jey...haaa

One main conversation regarding the Samoan twins is their age since they were both born on the same day, just minutes apart. However, this was almost not the case.

The Usos were born on August 22, 1985, nine minutes apart. Jimmy is the first one born among the twins. However, if he had been born one more minute late, he would have been a day older than Jey.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes