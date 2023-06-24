How many minutes apart were The Usos born? Jimmy is older!

Over the years, The Usos have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in WWE. From being the longest reigning tag champions to being involved with The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso have been an important part of WWE's plan ahead.

This naturally has led to a lot of eyeballs on the brothers. Fans or not, everyone wishes to know more about the twins. While there are a lot of questions the WWE Universe have, one prevalent question is how many minutes apart were The Usos born, and who is older?

The answer to this question is that The Usos were born 9 minutes apart, with Jimmy being older. In a tweet from their official Twitter account, the former tag champs wrote about the time difference between their birth and also revealed an interesting fact. They wrote:

"Ok...jimmy is older by 9 min....but, 1 more minute, he would be been a day older than Jey...haaa."

Check out the tweet below:

The Usos @WWEUsos Ok...jimmy is older by 9 min....but, 1 more minute, he would be been a day older than Jey...haaa Ok...jimmy is older by 9 min....but, 1 more minute, he would be been a day older than Jey...haaa

The Usos were born on 22 August 1985 in San Francisco, California to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and Talisua Fuavai-Fatu. Together, Jimmy and Jey Uso are a commendable team. While they are fabulous wrestlers, they are also great storytellers, and their chemistry is evident every time they take to the ring.

The Usos have earned praise from their rivals too

One of the oldest tag teams in WWE currently, it is only natural for The Usos to have earned the respect of the WWE Universe. However, that's not all. Jimmy and Jey Uso are very well respected backstage, and that could be seen when they are appreciated by a rival.

Last year on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Uso engaged in a quick match with Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis. Despite giving it their best shot, Dolla and Adonis ended up on the losing side. However, that did not stop Dolla from praising The Usos on Twitter. He wrote:

"We will be back. Good Runz Uce."

Check the tweet by Top Dolla below:

2022 was a year where Jimmy and Jey Uso did indeed have a great run. Not only did they beat most teams in their way, but their 483-day reign as Tag Team Champions also made them the longest-reigning Tag Champs in WWE history.

The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo SIkoa at Money in the Bank

Since the last few weeks, SmackDown's highlight has been the story revolving around The Bloodline. With Jimmy Uso seeking his way out of the faction, all eyes were on Jey Uso to make a decision. And last week, Jey shocked many with his actions on the blue brand.

Not only did Jey choose to be with his brother Jimmy Uso, but in the process, he also put a beating on Roman Reigns, which left The Tribal Chief red-faced. This segment between The Bloodline was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans, and rightfully so.

However, the segment has now led to a tag team match between the longest reigning tag champs and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. While many have their predictions with regards to the match, the one thing that is guaranteed is a lot of entertainment.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes