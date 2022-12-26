32-year-old WWE Superstar breaks character to praise The Usos on their historic run

Hit Row member Top Dolla kept aside his in-ring rivalry to appreciate The Usos as they continued to rule the tag team division. They recently retained the WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Two weeks ago, on the blue brand, A.J. Francis, aka Top Dolla and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, advanced to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Undisputed WWE Tag Championships were on the line in a lifetime opportunity for the faction.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the two tag teams engaged in a quick match. The Usos dominated early on during the contest by picking apart Top Dolla. However, Hit Row mounted a comeback and came dangerously close to defeating the tag champs.

However, one blunder by A.J. Francis ensured that Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their titles. Top Dolla attempted to demonstrate his strength by picking up both of them in the match's final moments, but his leg buckled.

As a result, Jimmy and Jey Uso managed to hit a double super kick before hitting 1D for the victory. Even after a bitter loss, the 32-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to praise The Usos in three words.

"Good Runz Uce," Top Dolla wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Usos' historic 2022 run in WWE

Jimmy and Jey Uso hold the record for the longest-reigning tag team champion in WWE history. This year, they've clashed with several tag teams, including Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro), The Street Profits, and The New Day.

Earlier this year, the twin brothers captured the RAW tag team title from team RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Later, Jimmy and Jey Uso also did the unthinkable when they surpassed The New Day's astonishing record of 483 days to become the longest-reigning tag team champions.

At the beginning of December, Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) released its list of the Top 100 Tag Teams of 2022. The Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos, were ranked first.

What do you think of Jimmy and Jey Uso on their historic run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes