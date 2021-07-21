5 things you may not know about Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. made a lifelong dream come true by capturing the WWE RAW Women's Championship on Monday Night RAW. Nikki cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase that she won just the night before.

She debuted her new gimmick - Nikki A.S.H - on the June 21st episode of Monday Night RAW. Now, just a month later, Nikki stands at the top of the RAW women's division. The gimmick itself was created by Nikki and was inspired by her love for X-Men and Spiderman comic books.

Although she is now leading the RAW women's division, there may be some things you don't know about the Scottish superstar.

So, let's take a look at five things you may not know about Nikki A.S.H.

#5 She wrestled as Nikki Storm before joining WWE and becoming Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. as Nikki Cross on Monday Night RAW

Before signing for WWE in April 2016, Nikki A.S.H. was performing around the world on the independent scene. Her ring name was that of Nikki Storm, which she has used since her wrestling debut in 2008. Nikki appeared for promotions such as Insane Championship Wrestling, SHIMMER, and Stardom in Japan.

Of course, Storm is quite a common wrestling name, especially within the main wrestling promotions around the world.

Whatever happened to that Nikki Storm ?!?!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️😉😉😉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/lgvxPZB6de — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 20, 2021

Nikki had to alter her name when joining WWE. She settled for Nikki Cross, which she used during her days in NXT and on the main WWE roster. Initially, she had used her real surname of Glencross, but this was shortened.

#4 She made her in-ring wrestling debut against Paige's family

Paige

Nikki A.S.H. trained at the Scottish Wrestling Alliance, where she also made her in-ring wrestling debut in 2008.

Her debut took place at SWA The Gathering II: A Call To Arms at Kelvin Hall International Sports Arena in Glasgow. It attracted a healthy number of fans and featured a main event between the late Lionheart and current NXT UK star, Wolfgang.

Before she became better known as Nikki Cross in NXT,she made her debut in her native Scotland as Nikki Storm.Nikki wrestled in Scotland,Britain and Japan as well as Shimmer,Global Force Wrestling and TNA's British Boot Camp 2 before arriving in NXT in April 2016. pic.twitter.com/6XuU6hT1ho — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) October 28, 2018

Nikki A.S.H. wrestled as Nikki Storm and was featured in a tag team match against the team of Ricky and Saraya Knight, who are the parents of former WWE Divas Champion, Paige. Sadly, Nikki lost her debut match but certainly learned a lot against two British wrestling mainstays.

The card also featured Zak Zodiac, Paige's brother, whose character was featured in the Fighting with my Family film about Paige.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Alan John