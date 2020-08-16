5 things you may not know about WWE Superstar Kalisto

Kalisto recently made his much-anticipated return on WWE television on this week's episode of SmackDown. The 33-year-old masked Superstar, who was drafted to the Blue brand along with his Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik as a part of the 2019 Draft, suffered a serious shoulder injury in December 2019 which kept him on the sidelines for the better part of 2020.

However, this past Friday night, Kalisto returned with a shredded physique, donning a new mask. He helped his Lucha House Party teammate Gran Metalik to secure a victory over one half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Shinsuke Nakamura. Midway through the match, when it looked like the King of Strong Style was going to pick up a win over Metalik, out came Kalisto, who immediately went for Cesaro. The distraction allowed Metalik to hit Nakamura with an elbow drop for the win.

Despite Kalisto's absence, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik have represented the Lucha House Party and are currently embroiled in a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. It looks like Dorado and Metalik might get a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships very soon and the return of Kalisto will surely bolster their confidence.

Also, we can hope to see Kalisto getting pushed as well since he has been away from WWE programming for a long time. Since the future looks hopeful for the Lucha House Party, we will take a look at five things that you might not have known about Kalisto.

#5 Kalisto was once a Rosebud

Adam Rose with Braun Strowman behind him

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose used to appear on WWE television with a motley crew of persons draped in colorful attires who were known as 'Rosebuds'. Unfortunately for Rose, he did not have the most memorable and successful tenure that a WWE Superstar would hope for. However, if we take a look at all the current Superstars who have been Rosebuds -- Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Scarlett Bordeaux, and so forth -- the list is huge!

Kalisto



Entered NXT as a Rave dancer for Adam Rose



is now just a Rave Dancer but also Muto's son pic.twitter.com/yz9padkbLW — Jay | Y Ci Mawr ~ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jayfuz) June 4, 2017

But, where most of them appeared in costumes that will make them almost unrecognizable compared to how they look now, Kalisto appeared as a Rosebud in his standard wrestling gear. Before he made his debut on WWE NXT, Kalisto was seen twirling a lightsaber as a part of Adam Rose's Rosebud clique on an episode of the Black and Gold brand.

Seeing that most of the Rosebuds have achieved variable degrees of success, we hope that Kalisto also gets to shine brighter in the future.