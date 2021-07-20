5 things you may have missed from WWE Money in the Bank 2021

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 was a fantastic wrestling pay-per-view with fan favorites Big E and Nikki A.S.H. becoming Mr and Mrs Money in the Bank, respectively.

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns also successfully defended their world titles with wins over Kofi Kingston and Edge, the latter admittedly with the help of Seth Rollins.

And then, of course, there's that little thing that happened at the end. You know what I'm talking about. John Cena has returned to WWE to confront the former Big Dog Roman Reigns.

These are all moments you would've obviously seen, but what if I told you there were lots of little things that you might have missed? Here are five things from WWE Money in the Bank 2021 that you might have missed.

#5. A young boy gets angry at his mother telling Roman Reigns she loved him at Money in the Bank

Mom risked it all for Roman!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ReWMSRdH8 — Jeff (@JeffVsTheWorld) July 19, 2021

During the main event of the evening, a classic moment occurred when Reigns was wrestling Edge at ringside, when a female fan, who was clearly watching the show with her son, decided to shoot her shot towards the Tribal Chief.

Seeing a woman risk it all for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is amusing in itself. The real cherry on top is the look of disgust she gets from who we're presuming is her son afterwards, and then her 'caught out' look.

#4. A young member of the crowd reveals exactly how they feel about Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

Shot of the show.



Suit kid flipping off Roman.



I'm still laughing.#MITB pic.twitter.com/9rt5AoJmnj — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) July 19, 2021

Live crowds are back and with them comes this quite frankly amazing image that displays just how good Roman Reigns has been as a heel in WWE with his Head of the Table character.

If you can get a smartly dressed suit-kid so angry that, as a child, his only option is to flip you off behind your back, then you're doing something right as a professional wrestling bad guy.

