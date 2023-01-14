5 things Mick Foley has never done in WWE

One of the biggest legends not only in the history of WWE but of all wrestling is Mick Foley. Throughout his career, Foley portrayed several gimmicks, his most notable being Mankind, which crossed all the limits of madness.

His Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker is definitive proof of that. Though it cemented his legacy within WWE forever, it also showed what boundaries he could go through to entertain fans and give them the best experience possible.

It was one of the most brutal matches in WWE's history. In fact, after Mick Foley went backstage, Vince McMahon personally told him to 'never, ever come close to doing this again' before thanking him for everything he had done for the company.

While there's no doubt Mick Foley is a highly accomplished WWE star. But even for him, there are some things he has never done in WWE. If you want to know what those things are and why Mick Foley failed to do them, keep on reading.

#5. Mick Foley has never fought Hulk Hogan in WWE

Hulk Hogan (Credit: WWE.com)

Whether it be old-school or new-generation WWE Stars, Mick Foley has fought multiple big names from both pools. The legendary wrestler has worked as an active WWE star for over three decades and has given fans astonishing feuds.

But one big WWE star Foley has never faced off with remains, and it seems unbelievable, is 6-time WWE Champion, Hulk Hogan. Hogan was a very prominent name in the wrestling world from the 80s through to the mid-90s.

If someone used to watch pro wrestling at that time, there was a high chance they were familiar with Mr. America. The same goes for Mick Foley.

Now the question remains, why didn't two of the biggest names, not in WWE but in all of pro wrestling, ever go one-on-one? Was it because of a beef? Was it because of some booking decisions? To answer all of these questions in one word - No. It wasn't anything like that.

The main reason Foley and Hogan squared off inside the WWE ring was that the timing was never right. While Hogan was part of the WWE, Foley was signed to WCW or any other wrestling promotion. When Foley inked a deal with Vince McMahon's company, Hogan was away working for another wrestling promotion.

Because of this, a one-on-one bout between Mick Foley and Hulk Hogan never happened and fans never got to witness these two great stars fighting.

#4. Mick Foley has never won the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

The WWE Intercontinental Championship (Credit: WWE.com)

Although the Intercontinental Championship might be a tier-2 reward in WWE, it has solidified the careers of many stars in Vince McMahon's company.

During the 90s, the I.C Title was held by multiple big stars such as The Rock, Triple H, Steve Austin, and many more. However, Mick Foley is one of the few stars who never got the chance to wrap the title around his waist.

Throughout his WWE career, the Hall-of-Famer has fought thrice for the championship. His first battle for the championship was against Triple H, who held the gold from 1995-1997. Since The Game was getting a solid push during the late 90s, Foley defeating him for the I.C Title was out of the question.

The next time Foley got the opportunity to win the I.C. Title was during his first return to WWE in 2003. At the time, Randy Orton was holding the championship. During his first attempt at Orton's title, Foley walked out of the match and the referee called it a draw. A few months later, Foley faced Orton at Backlash PPV.

While Foley still failed to claim the title from Orton, it was gruesome to watch. The Viper hit Foley with an RKO onto a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat to win the match. According to Foley, it was the best match of his career.

That said, the Hardcore Championship is the only tier-2 singles title Mick Foley has ever won in WWE. If only he had won the Intercontinental Championship, Foley would've attained the moniker of the Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

#3. Mick Foley has never fought in a TLC match

WWE Royal Rumble (Credit: WWE.com)

The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match is one of the most extreme match formats in the history of WWE. Bodies are put through tables, dangerous stunts are performed through ladders, and chairs leave a big red mark on the skin. These are just some of the harsh things that happen during a TLC match.

Surprisingly, Mick Foley, a star who has taken some of the harshest beatings in the history of WWE, hasn't been near this kind of match. Before jumping to conclusions, no, it wasn't due to the extremes of the match nor his disinterest in it.

As you must know, Foley's entire wrestling career is built on his choice to participate in violent and brutal matches. His Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at the 1998 synonymous pay-per-view is undeniable proof of that.

Now comes the reason why Mick Foley never fought in a TLC match. Well, the TLC format came into play in 1999 and was only available for the tag team division. However, during that time, Foley was only involved in solo feuds.

When TLC matches became available for one-on-one competitions in 2006, Foley was already semi-retired from WWE and pro wrestling altogether. Due to this, he never got the right opportunity to be a part of one of the harshest types of matches in WWE. Just like that, again due to timing, another addition to the list of things Foley has never done in WWE.

#2. Mick Foley has never won a Royal Rumble match

Mick Foley making his return at Royal Rumble 2004 (Credit: Graham Matthews/ SkySports)

The history of the Royal Rumble match dates all the way to 1988. The concept of this match is that 30 WWE Stars battle each other. The final superstar standing gets the opportunity to fight for the world championship at WrestleMania.

Mick Foley is currently the WWE star who holds the record for the most appearances in a Royal Rumble match. Here's an interesting story. During the 1998 Royal Rumble PPV, Foley entered the battle royal three different times.

He made his first entry as Cactus Jack at No.1. He entered again as Mankind and Dude love at No.16 and No.28 respectively. Unfortunately, he still didn't manage to win the match. Nevertheless, now comes the question of how many of these battle royals has he won during his entire career. Surprisingly, the answer is zero.

The reason being, superstars like Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H were bigger attention grabbers than Foley. At the time, WWE was trying to make these three stars the top guys in the company. One way to achieve that was to make these stars win the Rumble and then fight for the biggest prize at WrestleMania.

Because of this, Mick Foley never got in the picture to win Rumble, despite appearing in the battle royal multiple times. Having said that, a Royal Rumble winner or not, Foley is still one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE.

#1. Mick Foley has never held a World Title for longer than 30 days

Mick Foley during an edition of Monday Night Raw (Credit: Jefferson Lake/ SkySports)

Mick Foley has won the WWF Championship three times. All three of his reigns came during his first stint with WWE, and he accumulated them all in under eight months. Foley's first two wins came against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

During the late 90s, Foley was running as Mankind and he had his sights set on The Rock. Foley fought him for the WWF Title for the first time at the Rock Bottom: In Your House PPV but was unsuccessful in his attempt. A few days later, he went after The Rock's title again. This time, however, he had some good luck on his side.

During the January 04, 1999 edition of Monday Night RAW, Foley defeated The Rock for his first WWF Championship. He held the belt for barely 20 days before The Rock re-claimed it in an "I Quit" match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The two men scuffled around for a week before the WWF Championship found its way into the hands of Mick Foley once again. This time around, Foley held the belt for a total of 15 days before he lost it to The Rock, again, in a ladder match.

Foley's third reign as the WWF Champion came just six months later. With Chyna as the special referee in his triple-threat match against Triple H and Steve Austin, Foley won his third and final WWF Championship at the SummerSlam PPV.

Sadly, Foley's third reign was his shortest reign as the WWF Champion. It lasted for barely a day before his opponent from the night before, Triple H, beat him for it.

With that said, none of Mick Foley's World Championship reigns touched the 30-day mark. Also, it's unfortunate that such an iconic figure has only three world title reigns under his name totaling a 36-day reign.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes