5 Things you might not know about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns is currently involved in one of the most compelling WWE storylines of his career.

After winning the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns found out on the September 4, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown that his own cousin, Jey Uso, would be his first challenger for the title.

Since then, Roman Reigns has made it his mission to ensure that Jey Uso acknowledges him as The Tribal Chief of their family.

During their main event at WWE Clash of Champions, Jey Uso repeatedly refused to refer to the Universal Champion by that name. In the end, Jey’s injured twin brother, Jimmy Uso, threw in the towel and sprawled his own body across Jey to stop Roman Reigns from hurting his brother and tag team partner even more.

Now, with the much-anticipated title rematch set to take place at WWE Hell in a Cell, let’s count down five things that you might not know about both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

#5 Jey Uso was the first WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns

On the September 23, 2013 episode of WWE RAW, all three members of The Shield had to compete in an 11-on-3 handicap elimination match against the following Superstars: Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Justin Gabriel, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, Rob Van Dam, Titus O'Neil, and Zack Ryder.

Advertisement

The match took place 10 months after Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins debuted on WWE’s main roster at Survivor Series 2012.

The Shield racked up lots of high-profile victories during those 10 months and it was rare that they suffered defeats, either as individuals or as a trio.

Heading into the handicap match, Roman Reigns had not lost via pinfall in any kind of match on WWE television.

That impressive statistic came to an end midway through the chaotic multi-man match when Daniel Bryan knocked Ambrose and Rollins off the ring apron before landing a series of dropkicks on Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso then hit Roman Reigns with a superkick, setting up Jey Uso to connect with a splash.

With Ambrose and Rollins recovering at ringside, Jey pinned Roman Reigns to eliminate him from the match.