5 things that must happen in the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns rivalry

After almost 16 months away from WWE, Brock Lesnar is finally back. The Beast made his emphatic return at the latest SummerSlam pay-per-view, confronting his arch-rival, Roman Reigns.

Although Lesnar didn't utter a single word to Reigns, it was clear that he has once again set his sights on the latter's WWE Universal Championship. This huge return has made the upcoming SmackDown episodes a must-watch.

Fans are excited to witness a brand new chapter in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar saga.

I can't believe I'm going to say this but I can't wait for Reigns vs Lesnar#SummerSlam — Chris 🍇 (@Christohph) August 22, 2021

Their upcoming rivalry is going to be a lot different than the previous editions of their feuds. This time, Roman Reigns would be the heel.

Apart from these two men, the focus of this story is also going to be on Paul Heyman. It would be interesting to see who Heyman will choose between his two clients.

In this article, let's take a look at five things that must happen in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry.

#5. Brock Lesnar must have a mini-feud, which leads to a match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Hear me out. Finn Balor vs Roman at Extreme Rules. Set up the promos and everything at Smackdown and Brock takes a backseat for now. Crown Jewel is gonna be way bigger and that’s when Brock can strike cos it’s gonna be way bigger — 🇵🇸Free Palestine🇵🇸 (@XxROiQxX) August 24, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is a high-profile contest. Therefore, the company can't afford to waste this match by booking it on any B-level WWE pay-per-view. With the announcement of WWE's return to Saudi Arabia, it almost looks confirmed that we are getting this match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

But there is still plenty of time before we reach there. The company's current focus will be on hosting September's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Only then would they start the preparations for their Saudi tour.

It is highly unlikely that WWE would have Reigns fight Lesnar at Extreme Rules. So, what could Lesnar do during this time?

Instead of keeping him on the shelf until Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon must book Brock Lesnar in some sort of mini-feud. The Beast can have a short program with any top SmackDown babyface like Big E or Kevin Owens. He might even compete at Extreme Rules to get back into the fold once again.

