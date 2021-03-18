The Road to WrestleMania is getting clearer by the day as we approach the final pay-per-view before The Show of Shows, WWE Fastlane. The event will host several big matches that could have major implications leading up to WrestleMania.

RAW's Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will have a hard-hitting rematch at the event after their previous bout ended in a no-contest. SmackDown's Apollo Crews will get another shot at Big E’s Intercontinental Championship. Fans can expect to see a more aggressive side to Big E at Fastlane as he’ll look to teach Crews a lesson.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will try to get on the same page once again before WrestleMania. They will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Braun Strowman will have a match against Shane McMahon, while Alexa Bliss will compete with Randy Orton.

The biggest match on the card will be between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The match could lead to some major changes taking place at WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 things that must happen at WWE Fastlane.

#5 Shane McMahon must outsmart Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane will play host to another bizarre feud involving Shane McMahon. Shane has been known to take part in several rivalries for WWE that have come out of nowhere.

Kevin Owens defeated Shane in a Career vs Career match on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown in October 2019. However, Shane returned to RAW a few weeks ago, getting himself into a rivalry with former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

Shane believes that Strowman isn’t too smart, and his statements haven't sat well with The Monster Among Men. On a recent episode of RAW, Shane put Strowman through the announce table and covered him with a bucket of slime.

Shane and Strowman will compete in a match at Fastlane, where The Monster Among Men will have the opportunity to get his revenge. However, WWE must allow Shane to outsmart Strowman during the match and win it to upset the former Universal Champion even more.

Shane is a daredevil who has never shied away from taking risks during his wrestling career. The result at Fastlane could allow Strowman to challenge the 51-year-old superstar to a match at WrestleMania with some extreme rules.

This would allow The Monster Among Men to defeat Shane convincingly at The Show of Shows and reclaim some of his lost value.

