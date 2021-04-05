5 things that must happen at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

The first-ever two-night WWE NXT TakeOver event is set to take place this week before WrestleMania. TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will see every single title from NXT be defended over two nights.

WALTER will defend his NXT UK Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, while Finn Balor will put his NXT title on the line against Karrion Kross. Io Shirai will meet one of her toughest challenges to date as she tries to extend her NXT Women’s Championship reign.

A match will take place for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships between MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma. Which one of these teams will be crowned the new champions for the first time in their careers?

Johnny Gargano will face the winner of the Gauntlet Match set to take place on the first night of TakeOver. Will Gargano finally lose his NXT North American Championship on the second night?

KUSHIDA and Pete Dunne will battle it out in a one-on-one match, while Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will be prepared for their unsanctioned match at Takeover. Who will steal the show at one of the biggest NXT events of all time?

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this week.

#5 MSK must become the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The fate of the vacant WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be decided on the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch were in possession of the titles before an injury to Burch forced the duo to relinquish it.

Three top tag teams from NXT are now in line for a chance to win the titles for the first time in their respective careers. Legado del Fantasma, Grizzled Young Veterans and the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Classic winners MSK will battle for the NXT Tag Team titles at TakeOver.

Grizzled Young Veterans are one of the best tag teams in WWE today. James Drake and Zack Gibson have proven their worth time and time again but have fallen short whenever it has mattered the most.

Legado del Fantasma has worked well with Santos Escobar but has not quite made the impact required to make it big in NXT. MSK has proven itself to be an exciting tag team. Wes Lee and Nash Carter have taken NXT by storm since their debut.

At TakeOver, WWE must allow MSK to impress once again just like it did during the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament and win the NXT Tag Team Championships. While the duo should have won the titles after the tournament, NXT held them back possibly for this major event.

MSK are the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Champions! #Believe #Manifest https://t.co/TvyNQYDw3p — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) January 22, 2021

MSK has been entertaining in a similar style to The Street Profits and can carry the NXT tag team division to new heights after the break up of the Undisputed ERA.

