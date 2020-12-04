5 things that must happen at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames

A major portion of the WWE Universe waits for Survivor Series each year, while a number of passionate NXT fans await the annual WarGames event.

The TakeOver: WarGames event is famous for its traditional caged WarGames matches inside a double ring. The newly formed Kings of NXT will look to end The Undisputed ERA's supremacy over the Black and Gold brand.

On the other hand, Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart will lead separate teams during the women's match to prove their worth. Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, and Raquel Gonzalez will joine LeRae, while Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will join Blackheart.

Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will compete in a Strap match at TakeOver: WarGames. The two Superstars have been continuing their rivalry for some time now. The only Championship match scheduled for the event will see Leon Ruff defend his NXT North American Championship against two top Superstars, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

NXT could be looking to pull off some big matches, and possibly a few surprises, during the event. The action will definitely be off the charts at this pay-per-view. Let's look at the five things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this year.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa gets back in the zone at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Earlier this week on WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa interrupted a class being held by Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa has been trying to get in Thatcher's face for some time, and he tried to leave a final mark before TakeOver: WarGames.

While Thatcher is the newer Superstar in NXT who deserves a push, it should be Ciampa who must be allowed to win the match. Ciampa has been out of the picture for some time now and the veteran needs to get back in action with some victories.

On Sunday, we must watch the two men put on an incredible match early on the card to get some notice. While Ciampa was once on top of the mountain in NXT, he needs to start rebuilding again after some major losses late last year and early this year.

A victory over Thatcher will allow Ciampa to come back strong and get back in the zone before building towards the Championship picture. He would turn out to be a good contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship following TakeOver: WarGames.