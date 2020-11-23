Aleister Black has not had a single match inside the squared circle since the WWE draft, which has many fans questioning what his status within the WWE is. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the status of Black.

Aleister Black has been going through some though times. His wife Zelina Vega was recently released from the WWE after apparently refusing to close her Twitch account, and Black himself had a request to be moved back to NXT denied. You can read more about it here.

Dave Meltzer feels that the reason behind Black's apparent lack of in-ring competition as of late could be tied to Paul Heyman's removal as Executive Director of RAW. Meltzer claims that he felt that Black would be "jobbing" the moment Heyman was removed.

"When Paul Heyman got dumped, I knew it wouldn’t be long until Black was jobbing or disappearing." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Aleister Black's lack of involvement has nothing to do with Zelina Vega

Dave Meltzer was also asked about the impact that Zelina Vega's firing had on Aleister Black's involvement in WWE programming, and Meltzer feels that the firing has had little to no impact at all. In fact, Black's lack of action stems from Paul Heyman's removal as Executive Director, and the fact that the current regime on RAW don't see much in him. Aleister Black did not feature on last night's Survivor Series card, and Meltzer feels that this is a bad sign.

"He feels like he’s been forgotten about. That was not because of Zelina, it just felt like that was already the case. His big thing, he was a big Paul Heyman guy. When Paul Heyman got dumped I think I said the two people who were going to be hurt the most are Andrade and Black. If you’re not even in the battle royal and you’re like a middle guy…I would say like for Black right now, he’s forgotten about and it doesn’t look good. The people in charge now don’t see anything in him, it appears. It’s tough, he’s a talented guy." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Aleister Black's last match was back on Monday Night RAW on the 12th of October where he faced off against Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification Match. Black would lose the match, marking the third time he lost to Kevin Owens in recent weeks.

It is a pity that Aleister Black has not been included in any of WWE's programmes since the draft. Many fans believe a Superstar as talented as Black deserves to be on the main stage, as Paul Heyman himself thought he should be. However, things aren't looking good for him. Hopefully, he will find himself in a better situation in the near future.