5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 and SmackDown this week

This week will mark the final round of episodes before the WWE Hell in a Cell event.

The Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. A number of matches have already been signed, including Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, which will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure itself.

Not only that, but NXT 2.0 will have its final episode before the third annual NXT In Your House event that takes place on Saturday, June 4. The special event will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship against Joe Gacy. However, if the champion is disqualified, he will automatically lose his gold.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things that must happen this week on RAW, NXT 2.0 and SmackDown.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle must challenge for the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Shinsuke Nakamura aligned with Riddle on Friday night

This past week, it was revealed that Randy Orton had been sidelined with an injury following a vicious attack by The Bloodline, leaving his tag team partner Riddle to go it alone for the time being.

With the prospect of taking a two-on-one beating on SmackDown from Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura came to the aid of The Original Bro.

This week on RAW, a tag team match has been set between the teams. The bout must ultimately serve as part of the jigsaw to force a huge Undisputed Tag Team Championship clash at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#4. A face-to-face between Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton must happen before their Women's Breakout Tournament finals match

Tiffany Stratton replaced Nikkita Lyons in the Women's Breakout Tournament because of injury

Last week on NXT 2.0, Roxanne Perez advanced to the finals of the Women's Breakout Tournament by defeating Lash Legend.

In a drastic turn of events, Nikkita Lyons was ruled out of the tournament through injury. Tiffany Stratton seized the opportunity, replacing Lyons and advancing to the finals by overcoming Fallon Henley.

On Tuesday night, both Stratton and Perez must be allowed to talk on the microphone for an extended period of time. This will allow the two stars to further showcase their personalities and build intrigue leading into their finals match at In Your House.

#3. Madcap Moss must get physical with Happy Corbin and establish a match at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE @WWE Happy @BaronCorbinWWE responds with major disrespect after @MadcapMoss announced on social media that he will be returning next week looking to get payback for his one-time cohort’s brutal assault. #SmackDown Happy @BaronCorbinWWE responds with major disrespect after @MadcapMoss announced on social media that he will be returning next week looking to get payback for his one-time cohort’s brutal assault. #SmackDown https://t.co/50Ud2xF8qQ

Happy Corbin did what he felt was necessary following his WrestleMania 38 defeat to Drew McIntyre by turning on his closest ally Madcap Moss.

The former Lone Wolf thought he'd ridden the company of Moss by crushing his throat several weeks ago on SmackDown. The dastardly heel wrapped a steel chair around the joke-teller’s neck and dropped Madcap's André the Giant Memorial Trophy on top for added impact.

Corbin must now deal with his former friend returning this coming week on SmackDown, but the latter must get the upper hand to set up a weapon-permitted stipulation for the Premium Live Event on Sunday.

#2. Ronda Rousey must offer Raquel Rodriguez a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship for WWE Hell in a Cell

Raquel Rodriguez faced Ronda Rousey in a Championship Contender's Match on SmackDown

Days after WWE WrestleMania Backlash, new SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge. Raquel Rodriguez, who is a relatively new superstar on the main roster after arriving from NXT on April 8, took up the offer.

The former NXT Women's Champion took The Baddest Woman of the Planet to the limit, but fell short at the final hurdle. In a rematch between the pair this past week, Rodriguez was presented with a Championship Contender's Match against Rousey to become the #1 contender. The match ended with no winner thanks to Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Ronda must now do the honorable thing. She must accept that Raquel is the best challenger she has right now and offer her another championship opportunity. The bout could be signed to take place at Hell in a Cell just a couple of days after SmackDown airs.

#1. Alexa Bliss must be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss is 3-0 since returning to Raw Alexa Bliss is 3-0 since returning to Raw 🔥 https://t.co/lQnHmZAZqI

On May 9, Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE RAW following an absence that started after the Elimination Chamber event in February. The former RAW Women's Champion returned to defeat Sonya Deville in a one-on-one match. She has since been on a winning streak.

With Becky Lynch snatching a place in the RAW Women's Championship bout at WWE Hell in a Cell last week, Bliss could use her recent form as leverage to barge her way into the match to set up a Fatal 4-Way.

Of course, a match must be signed stipulating that she has to win to earn her place, whether that be against the champion Bianca Belair or one of the challengers Asuka and Becky Lynch. Such a scenario, with Bliss forcing a Fatal 4-Way Match, would create a final unpredictable night on RAW leading into the Premium Live Event.

