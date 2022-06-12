5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0, and SmackDown this week

It promises to be a big week in WWE, with several high-stakes matches already announced. The pick of the bunch is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contest set for SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Riddle.

With the Money in the Bank card slowly starting to take shape for the premium live event taking place on July 2, there are bound to be plenty of twists and turns. As it stands, four matches are currently scheduled, including two Money in the Bank ladder matches for the men's and women's divisions, respectively.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things that should happen this week on RAW, NXT 2.0, and SmackDown.

#5 Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss must end their feud once and for all this Friday night

As the war between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss rages on, the pair will collide this week on SmackDown in a Last Laugh Match. While the match stipulation is yet to be determined, a last laugh usually means someone will walk away with the knowledge that they've exacted revenge and be content with that.

In this case, the bout between the pair should bring the curtain down on their feud, so both WWE Superstars can forge different paths away from each other moving forward.

#4 Edge must seek revenge on The Judgment Day to establish himself as RAW's top babyface in Cody Rhodes' absence

Finn Bálor attacking Edge with The Judgment Day

After The Judgment Day turned on him last Monday, it is now down to Edge to decide what comes next. In this instance, RAW has just recently lost its top babyface, Cody Rhodes, to injury for the next nine months.

The best thing moving forward is for The Rated R Superstar to once again establish himself as the red brand's top star and perhaps lead a different army of talent on RAW against his former stable. This week's episode must plant the seeds for that scenario to take place in the near future.

#3 Roxanne Perez must pin NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose this Tuesday night

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez & Indi Hartwell will face Toxic Attraction this week

After winning the Women's Breakout Tournament on NXT 2.0, Roxanne Perez will team up with Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell to take on Toxic Attraction this Tuesday night.

Considering the former ROH Women's World Champion has some momentum behind her, the right call would be for the young star to pin NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose in the match and set up a future title match between the pair.

#2 Bobby Lashley must face Theory for the United States Championship this week

Bobby Lashley and Theory in the ring on RAW

This past Monday night, the United States Champion Theory got into a confrontation with Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring. After goading The All Mighty, the former WWE Champion took matters into his own hands by kicking the young upstart out of the ring as he went to take a selfie.

The logical step forward now would be for both men to collide inside the squared circle with the United States Championship on the line. The match must take place this week on RAW.

#1 Roman Reigns must once again prove he is still The Head of the Table in WWE

After becoming an absent member of the WWE roster, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown to face Riddle, with the championship gold on the line.

Fans have begun to assume that The Tribal Chief has lost some interest and credibility due to his time away, which means that The Head of the Table must prove those doubters wrong this week by securing a convincing victory.

