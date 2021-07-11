5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE booked a match between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal without much backstory on RAW. The two men had a good contest before Veer and Shanky caused a disqualification. WWE could look to book a rematch between them before Mahal potentially costs McIntyre the Money in the Bank contract.

Ricochet and John Morrison are scheduled to compete in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW. The two superstars have already had a couple of good matches over the past few weeks. Sheamus will also make his return to the ring to defend his United States Championship just before MITB.

Karrion Kross nearly got his hands on Johnny Gargano again on WWE NXT. Samoa Joe was quick to step in to ensure that the two men’s encounter did not get ugly.

MSK and LA Knight retained their respective championships at The Great American Match. Meanwhile, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bayley was forced out of her scheduled WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair due to an injury. Carmella was announced as her replacement during SmackDown.

Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura found their place in the women’s and men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches respectively. Who will win the briefcase next Sunday to earn the opportunity of a lifetime?

#5 AJ Styles and Omos must win their respective matches on WWE RAW

The Giant Omos will make his singles debut on WWE RAW this week. Omos is the current RAW Tag Team Champion, but he is yet to compete on his own on television. The massive superstar will go up against Erik on the show.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles will take on Erik’s partner Ivar this week. Styles and Omos are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders soon, and these two matches will likely help build towards a big clash.

WWE will be looking to ensure that Omos has a memorable first singles match on RAW. He has already won a title in his first match on WWE TV. Therefore, the creative team should allow the giant to dominate Erik throughout the match and toy around with him before defeating him convincingly.

Meanwhile, Ivar should get a better and longer match against Styles. Ivar must come close to victory before a distraction from Omos allows The Phenomenal One to pick up the win.

Omos and Styles are doing very well together in WWE even though they haven’t competed in too many matches together. Individual victories will allow Styles and Omos to remain dominant ahead of their clash against The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

