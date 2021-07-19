5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

Damian Priest saved Humberto Carrillo from being beaten to a pulp by Sheamus after his match on WWE RAW. With Sheamus returning to the ring, WWE could now look to build a great rivalry for the United States Championship.

Ricochet and John Morrison put on another great match on RAW. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley picked up a loss at the hands of Xavier Woods. The loss certainly seems to have fueled the fire in Lashley’s eyes.

Johnny Gargano gave Karrion Kross a tough time during their championship match on WWE NXT. However, Johnny Wrestling could not put away the NXT Champion. After the match, Kross vented his frustration at Samoa Joe before walking away. Will WWE look to bring Joe back to the wrestling ring again?

Raquel Gonzalez came face to face with her next challenger - Xia Li. That’s not all, as Diamond Mine tried to destroy Bobby Fish before KUSHIDA saved him.

Edge made Roman Reigns tap out on WWE SmackDown, while Seth Rollins won a massive Fatal 4-Way match on the episode. Finn Balor made his return to the brand and immediately took down Sami Zayn to make a statement. Will Balor get into a championship rivalry soon?

WWE Money in the Bank was great on Sunday night. Big E won the men’s MITB ladder match, while Nikki A.S.H. shocked everyone with her victory at the show. Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship thanks to interference from Seth Rollins.

John Cena returned to WWE and immediately got in The Tribal Chief’s face. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Will Flair’s former friend Becky Lynch return soon to challenge her for the title?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5. Damian Priest must save Humberto Carrillo from another attack by Sheamus on WWE RAW

I see you. I'll see you again... real soon fella!

🏹#LiveForever 🇺🇸 https://t.co/RvXFEGnlxv — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 13, 2021

Last week on WWE RAW, Humberto Carrillo was presented with a big opportunity by the creative team. Carrillo took on Sheamus for the United States Championship on the show.

Sheamus was injured by Carrillo a couple of months ago and came back to take out his frustration on the superstar. He attacked Carrillo backstage before the match and ended him with a Brogue Kick as soon as the match began.

Carrillo must try to get back at Sheamus and attack him on RAW before being beaten down again. Damian Priest should then appear again and save Carrillo before having a staredown with The Celtic Warrior.

WWE can then build a rivalry between Priest and Sheamus once the champion is a hundred percent again. With WWE SummerSlam coming up, RAW could build a great storyline between the two superstars for the United States Championship.

A rivalry between Sheamus and Priest could end up elevating the RAW mid-card. The Archer of Infamy is a former NXT North American Champion, and he could win the title at a big event to continue his push.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham