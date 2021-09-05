5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Damian Priest pinned Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW to pick up one of the biggest victories of his career. Priest’s Open Challenge for the United States Championship was answered by Sheamus and McIntyre, and The Archer of Infamy retained his title on the show.

Later, on RAW, Randy Orton and Riddle defeated MVP and Bobby Lashley in a RAW Tag Team Championship match. Orton ended the WWE Champion’s night with an RKO.

Ilja Dragunov made his first appearance on WWE NXT following his victory over WALTER at TakeOver 36. Dragunov announced that the era of The Ring General was over, and it was the time of the Czar.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa pinned Ridge Holland clean to pick up a big win. After the match, MSK helped Ciampa take out Pete Dunne and his men to close the show. MSK will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on Tuesday night.

Becky Lynch refused to face Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on Friday. Sonya Deville later informed The Man that she will have to defend her title against Belair at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, The Usos weakened Finn Balor before his match against Roman Reigns. After a hard-fought battle, Reigns choked out Balor to retain his Universal Championship. Will the result of the match bring out The Demon King in Finn Balor?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. AJ Styles and Omos must win the Tag Team Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Seven tag teams will collide on WWE RAW with an opportunity to challenge RK-Bro for the tag titles. RAW’s tag team roster was somewhat thin not too long ago, but the brand has forged together a few big names to make formidable tag teams.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor have been doing a decent job on RAW as a team. While they have not been on the same page for some time, it looks like they’ve found a formula to work together.

Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders were once the most dominant tag teams on RAW. Erik and Ivar have defeated some of the biggest names in the business, and they will have an edge in this contest.

The New Day stands a good chance at winning the Battle Royal and getting yet another shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships. T-Bar and Mace could also turn their fortunes around and finally get to the top of the division.

However, WWE must let AJ Styles and Omos eliminate the other six teams and challenge RK-Bro for the titles again. Even though the two teams have already competed, it looks like WWE can afford to book another big match between them for Extreme Rules before ending the rivalry.

Styles and Omos currently have no other assignments, and it will be a good way to keep the two top superstars busy for an upcoming pay-per-view.

Edited by Abhinav Singh