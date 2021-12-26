5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE Day 1 is just a week away. The creative team has already built some great rivalries, and it’s time to take it to boiling point this week.

Omos and AJ Styles finally imploded on WWE RAW, and will go head-to-head on this week’s episode. Randy Orton defeated Chad Gable to push Alpha Academy back. However, Otis will look to take his team into the RAW Tag Team Championship scene this week.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens teamed up against Bobby Lashley and Big E on Monday Night. Their partnership could continue all the way to Day 1 when they compete for the WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-way match.

Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong had an interesting face-off on WWE NXT. The two men will compete in a title unification match at NXT New Year’s Evil. How will their contract signing go this week?

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez will team up to face Toxic Attraction on Tuesday. The two women will find it difficult to stay on the same page just before they face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Paul Heyman spoke about how his career might be over on WWE SmackDown. The wise man could look to get back with Brock Lesnar this week. Sami Zayn also won a Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship. Will he find some backup before facing Shinsuke Nakamura at Day 1?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week:

#5. Damian Priest must turn heel on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE

#WWERaw BIG BOB gets the Reckoning from @ArcherofInfamy! BIG BOB gets the Reckoning from @ArcherofInfamy!#WWERaw https://t.co/xopIS6JRVz

Damian Priest has been the glue holding the mid-card of WWE RAW together. The current United States Champion has done a good job at giving various superstars a shot at his title.

Over the past few weeks, Priest has shown a much more aggressive side to himself. It all started during a match against T-Bar. The Archer of Infamy has gotten more and more aggressive and lost his cool during matches several times.

He will defend his United States title against Dolph Ziggler this week, and must be allowed to show his aggressive side once again, turning heel during the contest. After weeks of teasing, it’s time for The Archer to turn heel on the main roster for the first time.

Turning heel will allow the WWE Superstar to face different superstars in his current reign. It will also allow the brand's babyfaces to go for Priest’s United States Championship.

Damian Priest has already had a good run as a babyface on RAW. However, it’s time WWE goes for a change and gave him something different to work with. A change in character will help in Priest’s development on the main roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun