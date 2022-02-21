5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE booked an exciting week of wrestling for fans. NXT hosted Vengeance Day, while Elimination Chamber took place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Bobby Lashley suffered an injury inside the Chamber before he could become a part of the match. His injury allowed Brock Lesnar to run through the other competitors and win the WWE Championship again.

Becky Lynch put an exclamation mark in her title reign by defeating Hall of Famer Lita in Jeddah. She will now face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women’s Championship.

On the SmackDown side of things, Roman Reigns ran through Goldberg to remain the Universal Champion. He will face Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38.

The Usos attacked The Viking Raiders before their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match could begin. The two teams will likely collide for the title in the coming weeks.

Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship after a hard-fought match against Santos Escobar. Who will be Breakker’s next challenger for the top title?

Mandy Rose will also be searching for her next challenger on Tuesday night. With TakeOver: Stand & Deliver just weeks away, NXT will look to build some top rivalries.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. The RK-Bro must win back the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton and Riddle had a good run with the RAW Tag Team Championships. After holding the titles for over 140 days, RK-Bro lost it to Alpha Academy.

The two teams have remained in a rivalry ever since, and RK-Bro has gotten the better of Alpha Academy on several occasions. Chad Gable and Otis will now have to give RK-Bro a rematch for the championships.

This week on RAW, WWE must allow the two teams to put on a good match for the titles. Riddle and Orton must get the better of Alpha Academy and pin Gable to win back the championships.

It looks like WWE is planning to build a match between RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. The two teams have already rubbed shoulders, and Rollins defeated Randy Orton on RAW last week.

The result will allow the two teams to compete for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It will lead to a great rivalry that could stretch to WrestleMania 38.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha