5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Several good matches and segments are set to take place in WWE this week. With NXT TakeOver: WarGames and WWE Day 1 on the horizon, the creative team will be looking to book big rivalries and matches.

On RAW, Edge will make his return and possibly come across his next challenger. Meanwhile, Finn Balor will be looking to get back at Seth Rollins for the vicious attack last week. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan might have another heated segment to build their future RAW Women’s Championship match.

On NXT 2.0, the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships will be crowned. NXT will also look to find out who'll get the advantage in the WarGames matches for Sunday’s TakeOver.

Brock Lesnar’s return has been announced for the next episode of SmackDown. Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn will likely be on the edge during the entire show. Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm's rivalry needs a push. WWE could look to make things a little more interesting this Friday.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Kevin Owens must attack Edge on his return to WWE RAW

Edge is ready to make his return to WWE RAW after some time away. He defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and took a break after his big win.

The WWE Hall of Famer will have a lot on his mind when he returns this week. Edge could come face to face with Seth Rollins, but the creative team should put their rivalry to rest and begin a new one.

WWE must allow Kevin Owens to come out on RAW while Edge cuts an emotional promo. KO should be allowed to interrupt The Rated-R Superstar and hit him with a stunner to end the segment.

Owens recently turned heel and could be a great opponent for Edge. He should be out of the WWE Championship picture and enter a rivalry with Edge instead.

The angle will allow WWE to keep two of its top RAW superstars busy in a rivalry and away from the WWE Champion. Meanwhile, it will clear the path for a good match between Big E and Rollins in the weeks to come.

