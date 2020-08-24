5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown following SummerSlam

Last week was huge in terms of WWE programming. Not only did we get our weekly dose of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, but also got two huge events in the form of TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam.

The Black and Gold brand got a new NXT Champion at TakeOver as Karrion Kross fought through a mid-match injury to win the title, while Io Shirai managed to defend her Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai.

A new North American Champion was crowned at TakeOver, while Finn Balor continued to make considerable strides in NXT.

At SummerSlam, Asuka failed to win the SmackDown Women’s title but defeated Sasha Banks to become a two-time RAW Women’s Champion. The Street Profits once again successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championships, while Apollo Crews overcame MVP to retain his United States Championship.

Drew McIntyre managed to retain his WWE Championship, but Braun Strowman wasn’t as lucky as ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeated him for the Universal Championship.

In this article, we will look at the five this that must happen on this week’s RAW, NXT, and SmackDown to build towards WWE Payback.

#5 RETRIBUTION attacks Keith Lee on his WWE RAW debut

During last night’s WWE SummerSlam, it was announced that former NXT Champion Keith Lee would be making his way to RAW this week. Lee lost his NXT Championship on Saturday night to Karrion Kross and will be coming into the Red brand with a renewed energy.

While there are several feuds Keith Lee could be involved in after his RAW debut, WWE must allow the big man to have a big confrontation on his arrival.

On this week’s RAW, RETRIBUTION could beat down The Limitless One to send a message to the newest member of the roster. Rumors have it that either Dominik Dijakovic or Tommaso Ciampa could be the leader of RETRIBUTION. If they turn out to be true, it’d be great to see two former NXT Superstars ignite a rivalry on RAW to bring something new to the brand.

If Dijakovic is revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION in the weeks to come, the story will write itself as his last match on NXT was against Kross and Lee did not help his friend who was visibly hurt during the contest.

Will RAW pull off a big swerve and bring a major NXT rivalry straight to the Red brand?

