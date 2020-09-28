5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This Sunday, fans were treated to an exciting Clash of Champions pay-per-view where the Champions of both WWE RAW and SmackDown defended their titles.

At Clash of Champions, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. United States Champion Bobby Lashley also retained his title against Apollo Crews. It will be interesting to see where Crews heads from here.

Many WWE SmackDown titles were also on the line, but it was the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that stole the show.

Sasha Banks returned to attack Bayley, while Sami Zayn became the rightful WWE Intercontinental Champion at the event.

This coming Sunday, fans will be in for another major event in the form of NXT TakeOver. NXT will be looking to build some more big matches for the event after the confirmation of the #1 contenders to the WWE NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and NXT North American Championship.

We will find out who will challenge Breezango for the WWE NXT Tag Team titles during this week’s show.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on the three shows of WWE this week.

#5 WWE RAW builds on the rivalry between Aleister Black and Kevin Owens

EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight calls @WWEAleister a "scaredy cat", compares his victory on #WWERaw to a 🍌 BANANA 🍌, and goes for a ride in his chair!



👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oVkw34vbyR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 15, 2020

For weeks, Aleister Black has targetted former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, on WWE RAW. Black seemed to have lost his eye after an attack from Seth Rollins several weeks ago, but he returned on the Kevin Owens Show and took down the host to kickstart their rivalry.

We’ve seen Black without the eyepatch too, and it seems like he’s wearing it more for character rather than any damage to his eye. KO has found himself in a rivalry that he wasn’t expecting.

WWE has showcased bits and pieces of this rivalry on episodes of RAW, and now that WWE Clash of Champions is behind us, WWE must go ahead to develop this rivalry for WWE Hell in a Cell.

Owens and Black are both outstanding wrestlers, and this could turn out to be one of the top rivalries on WWE RAW. WWE could start building this feud even more, starting this week, by giving the two men a few shots at each other, which could open the doors to a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming pay-per-view.