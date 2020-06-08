5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE delivered a great NXT TakeOver event and will look to build towards Backlash this week.

Who will get the spotlight during this week's WWE shows?

WWE Backlash is on the horizon

WWE has a few big plans for its brands during the current global pandemic, and the NXT TakeOver: In Your House was one of the events the company had planned along with the upcoming WWE Backlash event.

At TakeOver, WWE managed to surprise fans with some great matches that saw NXT get a brand new NXT Women’s Champion, while the men managed to keep their titles during the show. Finn Balor took down Damian Priest, but Tommaso Ciampa was not lucky enough to get revenge on Karrion Kross.

Last week’s RAW saw the rivalry between Nia Jax and Asuka intensify to a whole new degree, while Bobby Lashley also managed to get his hands on WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

SmackDown had some great matches and segments planned as they worked on the final for the Intercontinental Championship Tournament by allowing Drew Gulak to pick up an upset victory. The biggest surprise of the night came as Bayley and Sasha Banks became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

With so much going on in WWE in recent times, let's take look at 5 things that must happen on this week’s episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown before Backlash.

#5 Angel Garza gets a big match for WWE Backlash

A few weeks ago on RAW, Apollo Crews shocked the WWE Universe by pinning Andrade to win the United States Championship. Andrade had won the title from Rey Mysterio back in December and held the title for 150 days before losing it to Crews.

Last week, Apollo was once again able to pin Andrade during a tag team match to pick up the victory for himself and Kevin Owens.

Now that Andrade seems to be on a downtrend, RAW must look at Angel Garza who is the other member of Andrade and Zelina Vega’s heel team. This week, the company must book a match between Apollo and another Superstar that should end with Apollo winning before Garza comes out to attack the new Champion.

WWE is building some new Superstars in recent months

New #wweraw banner removed Becky Lynch but adds Angel Garza.@AngelGarzaWwe is clearly making #wwe management as happy as he is making the fans. pic.twitter.com/austLVbxwU — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 28, 2020

This should lead to a challenge by Apollo for Garza for a match at WWE Backlash for a shot at the United States Championship. Apollo has been proving himself to be a fighting Champion, while Garza looks like the next big thing in the company.

A match between the two men at the pay-per-view will allow them more exposure and give them a chance to compete against the more prominent Superstars of WWE.

