5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE had an eventful week on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown, that was capped off by a huge victory for The Miz at Elimination Chamber. The A-Lister waited patiently before cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship to close Sunday’s pay-per-view.

He wasn’t the only one who won big at Elimination Chamber as Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison to win the WWE United States Championship. 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge also made his final decision for WrestleMania 37 after he speared the Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his match against Daniel Bryan.

On the other hand, a lot went down on WWE NXT too. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar tried to escape from his match against Karrion Kross during the night. NXT also did well to build towards the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match that will take place this week.

Adam Cole made a cold statement by taking out NXT Champion Finn Balor and sending Kyle O’Reilly to the hospital.

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Keith Lee must come out to challenge Riddle for the United States Championship on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Superstars Riddle and Keith Lee were booked to take on Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship. Lee was unable to compete at Elimination Chamber due to an injury, and John Morrison replaced him after winning a qualifying match.

While Morrison did well in the match against Riddle and Lashley, he took the pinfall to award Riddle the United States Championship. Now that it seems like Lashley might be moving out of the United States Championship picture on WWE RAW, inserting Lee could fill the void.

The Limitless One may not be ready to compete yet, but the company could use him well on WWE RAW this week. Lee could come out to claim that the only reason Riddle won the title was that The Limitless One wasn’t part of the match.

This could lead to a rivalry between the two men, and WWE must use it to book a United States Championship storyline between them in the weeks to come.

Respect the bruddas... even when we gotta scrap.#MustBeMonday pic.twitter.com/M7xBxxWyJe — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 15, 2021

Riddle has won his first singles title in WWE, while Lee is one of the top men who is competing on WWE RAW. It will be difficult for the creatives to keep Lee out of the title picture after he defeated Riddle on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago. They could address the situation by booking a logical rivalry.