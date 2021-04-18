5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

WWE WrestleMania week ensured that fans got some top action from the company’s major events. WWE RAW aired the night after WrestleMania, and fans saw a couple of top superstars return to the brand.

Drew McIntyre became the #1 contender to the WWE Championship once again just a couple of nights after losing at WrestleMania 37. The New Day continued to compete against the tag teams of RAW soon after losing their RAW Tag Team titles. Will Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get a rematch for the titles just like most other champions do?

The new WWE NXT Champion opened up the show with an intense promo. Will anyone dare to cross Karrion Kross’s path as he begins another journey as the NXT Champion?

Santos Escobar had a rough night as he failed to retain his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. KUSHIDA stacked up Escobar to become the new champion. Will Escobar start aiming higher after losing his title?

Roman Reigns opened up WWE SmackDown and made it clear that no one on the roster deserved to stand in his way. Cesaro took exception to that statement and came out to confront The Tribal Chief.

The Street Profits failed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while Rey Mysterio pinned Alpha Academy’s Otis. Will Rey and Dominik Mysterio finally win the SmackDown Tag Team titles?

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 MVP must give T-Bar and Mace a chance to join The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton competed in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW. All three men tried to win the match and become the #1 contender to the WWE Championship held by Bobby Lashley.

At the end of the match, Orton came close to a victory following an RKO to Strowman before McIntyre flattened him with a Claymore. The Scottish Warrior came out as the #1 contender to the WWE Championship once again before MVP showed up.

The distraction allowed T-Bar and Mace to come out of nowhere and take out McIntyre with a double chokeslam. Baron Corbin failed to take out McIntyre before WrestleMania, and it looks like MVP could have recruited new superstars to his faction.

This week on RAW, WWE must allow MVP to open up the night and explain what happened last week. He must reveal that T-Bar and Mace wanted to take up the challenge of laying out McIntyre after Corbin failed to do so.

MVP must then offer the former members of RETRIBUTION a chance to join The Hurt Business if they can successfully eliminate McIntyre from the equation before WrestleMania Backlash.

This you? https://t.co/WM6mfsEbD2 pic.twitter.com/m48vjug1Z1 — The Men Who Double Chokeslammed Drew McIntyre -BAR (@TBARRetribution) April 13, 2021

The entire storyline will allow WWE to put hurdles in The Scottish Warrior’s way once again as he tries to rise to the challenge.

