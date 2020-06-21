5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE has been building towards some of the finest rivalries of the year this month.

With Extreme Rules not too far away, which WWE Superstars will get the push in the coming weeks to perform at the event?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE gave fans a great week of wrestling last week

WWE has been entertaining fans with some top-quality action and drama over the past several weeks and continued to churn out some great storylines even during such difficult times.

Last week on RAW, fans saw the return of Christian to the WWE ring thanks to some heelish antics by Randy Orton. However, the former did not have as good a time as he’d have liked to, and things ended shockingly during the show.

Before the main event, Drew McIntyre teamed up with R-Truth to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and MVP. Nia Jax’s disagreement with the referee cost her a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT followed with even better action as Damian Priest and Bronson Reed impressed with dominating victories. However, all eyes were on NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee who seem to have gotten themselves in a tangle on the Black and Gold brand.

Wednesday night ended with a great WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between the teams of Bayley & Sasha Banks and Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart.

SmackDown gave the fans the final bit of action during the week as Matt Riddle made his debut on the brand, while The New Day fought off one tag team but began a rivalry with another.

Sasha Banks managed to defeat the unstable Nikki Cross, while Braun Strowman got a big surprise to end the night.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week to develop a few more storylines.

Advertisement

#5 The IIconics become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

The IIconics made their return to Monday Night RAW last month and quickly got in contention for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two challenged Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the titles on RAW after defeating them a week earlier, and later got another shot at Backlash in a Triple Threat match that involved the Bliss & Cross and the team of Sasha Banks & Bayley.

Banks & Bayley retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the event, and The IIconics now have another chance of going for the titles on RAW next week.

While Banks & Bayley recently won the titles from Cross & Bliss and will be looking to extend their reign, WWE should allow The IIconics to pull off an upset victory on RAW by pinning Bayley.

You can say that again when we beat team Ding Dong & win back our Tag Titles! 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/hlnGMQ4HoK — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 17, 2020

Bayley is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion who has shown disrespect to her friend Banks several times by putting her in matches to determine whether a Superstar is worth competing with her or not.

Banks allowed her team to retain the titles at Backlash and then on NXT against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart. WWE should use this angle to make things tenser between Bayley and Banks before going for a full-blown rivalry between the two women.

1 / 5 NEXT