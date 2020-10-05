5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

After Clash of Champions, we've seen WWE dive right into the build towards Hell in a Cell, which is now only a few weeks away. WWE is coming fresh off a successful NXT TakeOver 31 event where we saw many big Championship matches and a couple of surprising returns.

Last week on RAW, Zelina Vega got another shot at Asuka's Women's Championship, while Robert Roode returned to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The show closed with Randy Orton laying out the legends who had attacked him during Clash of Champions and helped McIntyre win the match.

WWE NXT had a fantastic TakeOver event where Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly stole the night with one of the best matches of the year. All the Champions of the brand managed to retain their titles at the event, while the Undisputed ERA was in for a surprise at the end of it all.

Last week's SmackDown saw Kevin Owens appear to host the KO Show with Alexa Bliss as his guest. However, an uninvited friend of Bliss appeared to lay out KO, and he will appear during this week's episode of the KO Show on RAW.

Jey Uso accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for a match at Hell in a Cell, while Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Mustafa Ali demands a shot at WWE United States Championship on RAW

Mustafa Ali started very well on the main roster on WWE SmackDown, but he has become an afterthought on RAW in recent weeks. At times, he's been part of big tag team matches with Ricochet and Apollo Crews, while he's been competing on WWE Main Event in other weeks.

Last week on WWE RAW, The Hurt Business took on the team of Ricochet, Ali, and Crews. While The Hurt Business had the upper hand for most of the match, Ali was able to put MVP away to pick up the victory for his team.

After we saw Crews rise on RAW, maybe WWE should start investing in Ali as many fans seem to be behind the former Cruiserweight Superstar.

This week, WWE could book Ali in a match against like MVP, Cedric Alexander, or Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Business, where he could emerge victorious.

Following his victory, he could challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship as he would've pinned at least two Superstars from Lashley's faction.

This would allow WWE to build a storyline for the weeks leading up to Hell in a Cell where Ali could challenge Lashley for the US Championship.