5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

After a successful WWE Elimination Chamber event, the company aimed to carry the momentum into their post-Chamber shows. WWE RAW opened up with the man who won the WWE Championship by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, The Miz. He was soon confronted by Bobby Lashley, who will challenge him for the title in the upcoming episode.

That wasn’t the only big story from WWE RAW. Damian Priest impressed once again, while Charlotte Flair and Asuka likely broke up as a team during the episode. Will Flair and Asuka come face-to-face on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW?

Adam Cole was expected to make an appearance on WWE NXT and explain his actions. Before Cole arrived, Karrion Kross defeated Santos Escobar who had a lot of help from Legado del Fantasma.

Cole betrayed his Undisputed ERA brothers once again to embark on a new journey. Has Cole made too many enemies on NXT in recent weeks?

WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan confront Roman Reigns after being defeated at Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair made her decision for WrestleMania 37, while Apollo Crews decided to go back to his roots in hopes of getting ahead. Will both Superstars be able to aim for the top in the months to come?

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on this week’s shows.

#5 Braun Strowman must wreak havoc on the entire WWE RAW locker room

Braun Strowman has come across as The Monster Among Men in WWE for some years now. The Superstar lived his dream by becoming the Universal Champion last year. However, Strowman did not have a very good ending to 2020 or beginning to 2021.

Advertisement

The Monster Among Men failed to make a successful return following his suspension and could not make an impact during the 2021 Royal Rumble. Last week on WWE RAW, he looked to enter the WWE Championship picture, but Bobby Lashley took him out of it with ease.

Fans have watched Strowman express his displeasure at being left out on a couple of occasions now, and he must wreak havoc on the WWE RAW locker room this week.

Strowman must demand some top opportunities and possibly take down the United States Champion Riddle to get into a rivalry. Strowman is one of the biggest names on WWE RAW, and the company could use him to great effect following his loss last week, to recover the damage to his reputation.

#WWERaw: Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman, ensuring "The Monster Among Men" would not compete in the #WWEChampionship match next week.



"The All Mighty" attacked Strowman post-match before laying champion The Miz out with a spear. He posed with the title to close the show. pic.twitter.com/waMXeTtOot — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) February 23, 2021

The creatives must allow Strowman to show a new and more dangerous side to himself, so that fans can continue to take the Superstar seriously.