We got a great pay-per-view in the form of WWE Extreme Rules last night, and we are ready to dive back into a week full of action from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

RAW will see the fallout from Sunday night where we controversially got two new Champions for the Red brand in the face of Sasha Banks and MVP. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre managed to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler under unfavorable conditions at the event.

WWE NXT will look to build upon the big match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic last week, and the events that took place after the match. Dexter Lumis will compete against Killian Dain for the first time in a match that could end up stealing the show.

New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned on Sunday night, and it will be interesting to see what The New Day has in mind after their loss. Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight, and it will be interesting to see where Wyatt takes this rivalry following the match.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Drew McIntyre interferes in the Unsanctioned Match on WWE RAW

One of the biggest matches scheduled for this week is set to take place on WWE RAW between two of WWE’s veterans. Randy Orton challenged The Big Show to an Unsanctioned Match while threatening the well-being of R-Truth, and the big man was forced to accept the challenge to protect the 24/7 Champion.

This week, the two veterans will collide in the ring right after Extreme Rules in a stipulation match that could have done well at the pay-per-view. However, WWE might have decided to hold things off till Monday night for a very good reason.

Advertisement

On WWE RAW, Orton should be portrayed as the perfect heel and he must get the better of the World’s Largest Athlete.

During the later stages of the match, there can be a scenario in which The Viper positions himself to deliver The Punt to a beaten-down Big Show before WWE Champion Drew McIntyre runs in to make the save.

McIntyre must send the heel running, and protect Big Show to prove that he is the face of WWE RAW and a brave Champion. McIntyre and Show traded blows following the former's WrestleMania 36 victory, and that could be The Scottish Psychopath’s reason for protecting the legend as he could reveal to have respect for the veteran.

This would allow WWE to work towards the next rivalry between Orton and McIntyre just in time for SummerSlam when the WWE Champion will need a fitting challenger and The Viper will need his next target.