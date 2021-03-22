5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The rivalry between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly continued to intensify on WWE NXT. Both men are out to end each other’s careers. William Regal is expected to make a big announcement this week.

LA Knight made an impressive debut on NXT last week. He will likely get into a rivalry against Bronson Reed soon. Raquel Gonzalez, on the other hand, has a big opportunity knocking on her door.

At WWE Fastlane, fans watched Drew McIntyre and Sheamus destroy each other in a No Holds Barred Match. McIntyre was able to put Sheamus down at Fastlane, but will he be able to overcome Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania?

The Fiend also returned at Fastlane to help Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton. What does the sinister being have in store for the man who burned him alive?

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship in controversial fashion at Fastlane. Daniel Bryan will likely demand another shot at the title considering he made The Tribal Chief tap out.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair’s partnership came to a bitter end after the two women failed to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks’ attack on Belair after the match will help their rivalry grow on the road to WrestleMania.

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen in WWE this week.

#5 Bray Wyatt must bring back the Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss has done a phenomenal job of carrying on the rivalry between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt over the past three months. Bliss has been the bridge in this storyline and just defeated Orton at WWE Fastlane.

Fastlane marked the return of The Fiend for the first time since WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020. The Fiend helped Bliss defeat The Viper at Fastlane to build towards their match at WrestleMania 37.

WWE must get Bliss to step aside now and let Wyatt bring back the Firefly Fun House. The Fiend and Orton will likely compete in a special stipulation or cinematic match at WrestleMania.

Therefore, WWE must allow Wyatt to host the Firefly Fun House starting this week on RAW to get fans interested in the rivalry again. Wyatt has been away for too long and needs to be a top star heading into WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT