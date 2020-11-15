5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE had a very eventful last week where fans were treated to some interesting segments and surprises. During WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’Neil to retain his United States Championship. Asuka fought off Nia Jax, while Shayna Baszler got the better of Lana during the show.

This week, we will watch Randy Orton defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION will likely continue to make an impact.

WWE NXT opened up with a shocking victory for Leon Ruff, who won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano. Indi Hartwell revealed herself to be Ghostface, and The Kings of NXT further asserted their dominance on the Black and Gold brand.

Finn Balor and Io Shirai will appear during the show this week, while Dexter Lumis will be looking to exact revenge from Cameron Grimes.

WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his way from RAW to send a message to the Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of Survivor Series. Liv Morgan became the final member of Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series match.

This week’s SmackDown will be the final episode before Survivor Series, and we could watch some more interesting angles before we head towards the PPV.

This article will look at the five things that must happen during this week’s WWE shows.

#5 The New Day lose WWE RAW Tag Team Championships ahead of Survivor Series

Survivor Series is just a week away and there are several top Champion vs. Champion matches that have been advertised for the PPV. One of the matches booked for the show will see the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits take on RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day.

While New Day has been doing a good job with the titles, one must not forget that they were beaten clean by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin a couple of weeks ago. Immediately, The Hurt Business’ leader MVP has hinted towards a future title shot for the duo.

While The Street Profits vs. The New Day may be a dream match for many, WWE could look to save the match for a bigger stage. With that in mind, The Hurt Business could defeat The New Day for the RAW Tag Team titles this week.

We’ve seen WWE pull off such swerves in the past just before Survivor Series, and they could do the same this time around as well.