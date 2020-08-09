5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver XXX are scheduled for later this month, and WWE is doing a great job at building towards the two high-profile events.

During last week’s WWE RAW, Apollo Crews was able to defeat MVP to be recognized as the true United States Champion. However, MVP did not waste any time in challenging Crews to another title match at SummerSlam.

A match between RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler ended without a result, while Shane McMahon announced the new RAW Underground segment. The biggest news from the night was Kevin Owens’ challenge to Randy Orton for a match this week, while a new faction tried to wreak havoc on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE NXT carried on the momentum as NXT Champion Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes with ease but was warned by Karrion Kross again. Imperium was able to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Undisputed Era as Pat McAfee took down former NXT Champion Adam Cole, leading to a match being set between the two men at NXT TakeOver XXX.

WWE SmackDown was full of chaos as Shorty G interfered in a match between Sheamus and Matt Riddle, while The Celtic Warrior returned the favor by interfering in a match between Jeff Hardy and King Corbin.

RETRIBUTION ended the night in chaos as they ripped through the SmackDown brand and vandalized it completely.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on this week’s episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Drew McIntyre saves Kevin Owens from The Punt on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has been under the control of Randy Orton for some time now, and The Legend Killer has been doing some spring cleaning to ensure that the legends keep away for as long as possible.

During last week’s show, Ric Flair confronted Kevin Owens and told him to try being more like Orton. While Owens has been a great heel in the past himself, he decided to stick to his babyface character and did the unthinkable by challenging The Viper himself to a match this Monday Night RAW.

The way Orton is going at the moment, KO’s challenge seems nothing less than a death wish as The Viper has recently dropped and taken out Edge, Christian, The Big Show, and seems to have his eyes set on the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

This week on RAW, WWE must allow the two men to put on a great performance before Orton’s heelish antics lead to the referee calling off the match. After the referee’s decision, The Viper must set up towards The Punt on KO before the WWE Champion arrives to save The Prizefighter and send a message to The Legend Killer.

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

Orton has already gotten the better of McIntyre earlier, and WWE must give their Champion a chance to even the score with Orton before the two set their sights on their match at WWE SummerSlam later this month.