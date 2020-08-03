5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE has been setting up towards a couple of big shows, as we will see NXT TakeOver XXX take place in the month of August along with WWE SummerSlam.

The biggest party of the summer will likely give us some of the biggest matches of the year, while WWE NXT will be planning something big for the 30th NXT TakeOver event too.

Last week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton made it clear that he wanted to target the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title. McIntyre accepted the challenge but took an RKO from The Viper for his troubles at the end of the show.

Sasha Banks was able to cement her position as the RAW Women’s Champion thanks to Bayley, and the two heels managed to bag all the gold in the women’s division of RAW and SmackDown.

WWE NXT had a big confrontation between NXT Champion Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, while the end of the night saw Dexter Lumis progressing to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX.

WWE SmackDown surprised fans with a couple of returns, a heel turn, and a big ending that left everyone in awe. Big E got back on track as a singles competitor, while SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was once again able to defeat Nikki Cross.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen to build towards WWE SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver XXX.

#5 Seth Rollins threatens to take Humberto Carrillo’s eye out on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins came out to the middle to call out Dominik Mysterio and explain to him that his father wouldn’t have lost his eye had he simply listened to him. After Rollins ran his mouth for some time, Dominik arrived and immediately tried to take down The Messiah of Monday Night RAW. However, with the help of Murphy, he was able to overpower the young WWE Superstar who is starting to find his footing in the company.

Aleister Black came to Dominik’s aid but he could not keep both the heels down and ended up paying for it as Murphy reluctantly injured his eye with the corner of the steel steps.

Dominik was able to save Black for any further damage by grabbing a Kendo Stick and unloading on Rollins. The Messiah wasn’t too happy with Dominik’s actions and showed the injuries he picked up on social media.

This week on WWE RAW, Rollins must appear on the show once again and compete against Humberto Carrillo, taking out the Superstar. After the match, he must call out Dominik to face him at WWE SummerSlam and threaten him to accept that challenge or he’d poke out Carrillo’s eye with the steel steps too.

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

This must allow Dominik to come out and reluctantly accept Rollins’ challenge to protect Carrillo, allowing WWE to book Dominik’s first match in WWE against one of their biggest Superstars.