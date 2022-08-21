5 Things you need to know about WWE's Aalyah Mysterio

Aalyah Mysterio has made several appearances on WWE TV over the past few years and has been included in a number of storylines.

Unlike her father and brother, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik, Aalyah doesn't currently have a contract with the company but was someone who Vince McMahon admired.

Given her recent backstage altercation with Rhea Ripley, the 20-year-old is expected to return as part of the current storyline, so here are five things that every fan needs to know about Aalyah Mysterio before she resurfaces in WWE.

#5. Aalyah Mysterio graduated high school in 2019

Aalyah Mysterio recently turned 20 and is one of the youngest stars to be part of a storyline in WWE currently. One of the reasons why Aalyah's storylines had so many gaps was because she was still studying at the time.

Rey Mysterio's daughter is pursuing medicine in college as of now. After Mysterio graduates, she could be added as a member of the WWE roster, but at present it appears that she is putting her studies first before she decides to follow in her father and brother's footsteps.

#4. Aalyah Mysterio studied ballet as a child

While her brother has been pushed towards the wrestling business, it appears that Aalyah was given the freedom to express herself as a child. The 20-year-old studied ballet when she was younger and her father even celebrated on social media when she earned her pointes.

She has since showcased some of her dancing skills, with several TikTok dances that she shared online. The above video went viral as Aalyah and her father were able to coordinate a dance together. It appears that despite his hectic schedule, Rey still has time for his family.

#3. Vince McMahon was a huge fan of Aalyah

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the reason why Aalyah was pushed as part of her storyline with Buddy Murphy. It was revealed following the angle that McMahon saw star potential in her and wanted her to be part of the story, even though she wasn't under contract with the company.

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, McMahon could have even gone on to offer her a contract, something that could still happen since she has made her return to the company in recent weeks.

However, Mysterio could wait to finish school before deciding whether she should join the rest of her family on the road with WWE.

"Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract. He sees star potential in her. You will see her in multiple segments on some shows going forward." via Sportskeeda.

#2. Aalyah made several WWE appearances back in 2006

Aalyah was just four years old when she first appeared in WWE

While many members of the WWE Universe may remember that Dominik was the child who was wrapped up in the angle between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio back in 2005, Aalyah was also part of the company as a child.

Eight-year-old Dominik was thrusted into the spotlight as part of the feud between the two men, which culminated in a ladder match for the custody of the youngster at SummerSlam in 2005.

The following year, after Rey Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, Aalyah was spotted at ringside with her brother and would later be seen celebrating his win backstage.

Aalyah even appeared on WWE TV ahead of WrestleMania 26 when Mysterio wanted fans to wish her a happy 9th Birthday, but the segment was ruined by The Straight Edge Society.

#1. Aalyah is currently in a relationship

Like many other stars who have thousands of followers on Instagram, Aalyah likes to share some points of her life but ensures that others remain secret. Whilst working in WWE, she was part of a storyline relationship with Buddy Murphy back in 2020.

Aalyah was forced to kiss Buddy Murphy on-screen, however, the 20-year-old was in an off-screen relationship after she noted on her Instagram that she had been dating her current partner since May 2020. The couple have shared several cute photos together, but Aalyah has made sure to keep his identity private as part of her updates. That being said, it is reported that his name is Joshua Thomas.

