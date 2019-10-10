5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (Oct 9, 2019)

Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream laid down two huge challenges

NXT has always been one of the most anticipated wrestling shows in the industry, and it seems like the creatives of the show have forgotten how to disappoint its fans!

This week’s episode of NXT was flawless once again and saw Championships change hands while new challengers emerged for existing champions.

On the other hand, we saw a monstrous Superstar return after a heartbreaking loss a couple of weeks ago, and the Japanese born Superstar Kushida got his biggest opportunity in the company to date.

All these factors combined gave us a great episode of NXT and something to look forward to in the coming weeks.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things the Black and Gold brand got right on this week’s episode.

#1 Booked an incredible opening match

There is a clear difference between the main roster and NXT, and that was made apparent by the opening segment of the show this week. While we see RAW and SmackDown usually open up with a promo which leads to a match later on in the night, NXT gets to business right away and warm up the crowd for the latter part of the show.

This week’s show opened up to a huge match between Lio Rush and Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship. Rush recently returned to competition, and his fortunes seem to have turned 360 degrees since the last time we saw him.

The match was great, and The Man of the Hour barely escaped from the Gu-Lock early on. After some epic spots and near falls, the champion ran into the Come-Up followed by the Final Hour which handed Rush the victory and the Cruiserweight Championship.

WWE displayed a new side of Rush, as he was congratulated by Gulak after the match who handed him the title and shook his hand.

While Gulak’s sudden end to his reign came as a surprise, we hope the company has something greater planned for this future megastar.

Rush, on the other hand, could work from an improved gimmick and image, and the two men together could one day lead the company on their own.

