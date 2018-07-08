5 Things Possible at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

There are going to be some great matches at Extreme Rules

With just other a week until WWE Extreme Rules, there aren't many "extreme" stipulations for this year's event, with only two of the nine matches having a stipulation attached to it.

With that being said, it should still be a good show, with great matches including AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Rusev, a 30-minute Iron Man match for the Intercontinental Championship featuring Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns facing Bobby Lashley in a first time ever match, and many more.

Here are five bold predictions for next Sunday's Pay Per View.

#5 Bobby Lashley will upset Roman Reigns

Could Lashley get the win over Reigns?

After his return to WWE the night after WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley's latest run with WWE has been, to say the least. Many expected him to immediately feud with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, but instead, he was put in a horrible feud with Sami Zayn. That is over now though, and now Lashley's eyes are on Roman Reigns.

Lashley interrupted a segment where Reigns made it clear he wanted to take on Lesnar once again. Lashley said Reigns had his shot and now it is Lashley's time. Now they face each other at Extreme Rules, and while it wasn't announced, the case can be made that the winner will most likely face Lesnar for the belt at SummerSlam.

I see Lashley pulling off the upset here. He only returned a couple of months ago, so I don't see him taking a clean pin just yet, just look at the tag team match he and Reigns had where the Big Dog took the pin.

Plus, not many fans want to see Lesnar v. Reigns once again on a major Pay Per View. While I can still see Reigns facing Lesnar again, if Lashley wins here and he is involved in the Reigns v. Lesnar match, I don't think the fan backlash will be as severe.

Unlike Reigns, Lashley needs to gain momentum back from the Zayn feud and establish himself on the main roster again, and probably can't afford a pinfall loss. A loss by Reigns here won't hurt him much so I feel like Lashley will pull off the win, in what can be considered an upset.