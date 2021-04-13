5 Things proving that WWE hasn't ruined The Fiend

The Fiend and Randy Orton kicked things off on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Many members of the WWE Universe laid in wait to see how the match would unfold.

The feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton reached another level when The Viper burnt his foe at WWE TLC over three months ago. At WWE Fastlane, The Fiend emerged from under the ring and cost Orton his match against Alexa Bliss.

The Fiend and Randy Orton's bout started with an elaborate entrance from the former but quickly left fans perplexed and disappointed. Many expected The Fiend to beat The Apex Predator at WrestleMania and avenge his loss from four years ago.

But towards the end of the match, Alexa Bliss emerged from the box that was used for The Fiend's entrance and distracted The Fiend. Orton hit his opponent with the RKO for the win and left the ring.

Before the lights went off, the WWE Universe saw Alexa Bliss and The Fiend face to face with a black liquid oozing out of Bliss' forehead. WrestleMania's opening match left a major part of the WWE Universe sour. Many fans have lost faith in The Fiend's future and are unhappy with WWE's decision to cost The New Face Of Fear another match.

We agree that The Fiend losing wasn't what was expected but the way it ended was intriguing enough for fans not to lose faith in The Fiend. We have compiled five things that prove WWE hasn't given up on The Fiend.

#5 Adding depth to The Fiend's character in WWE

Advertisement

When Bray Wyatt introduced The Fiend character to the WWE Universe, he was seen as someone who would have a reign of terror. There was not much of an explanation behind how he came to life or why he does what he does.

When The Fiend was distracted by Alexa Bliss' appearance, it showed that there are some stories and connections between the two WWE Superstars. WWE and Bray Wyatt are making fans more inquisitive about The Fiend and many fans lie in wait for an explanation as to why the WrestleMania match ended the way it did.

1 / 5 NEXT