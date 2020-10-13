5 things RAW got right on Night Two of WWE Draft

Night Two of the WWE Draft was expected to be as big as the first one as a pool of extremely talented Superstars were up for selection for RAW and SmackDown. Both brands made wise picks during the night, and SmackDown went for the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits to fill the void left by The New Day.

That wasn’t all, as Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, and Randy Orton moved to the RAW while Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode made their way to SmackDown.

Apart from the draft, several big matches were held during the night, including a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender to Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship. That match main evented RAW, with Lana picking up a surprise victory to get a shot at The Emperess.

Earlier in the night, we saw Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton get into a brawl, while AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy made a grand appearance during the show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on Night Two of the Draft on RAW.

#5 Ricochet outsmarts The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

In a backstage segment, Ricochet found The Hurt Business and told them he was done with them. He asked the faction to end their rivalry definitively. Ricochet agreed to a match against any member of the stable on WWE RAW, claiming that he’d be done with The Hurt Business if he won, but join the stable if he lost.

Cedric Alexander was picked by the faction to take on Ricochet during RAW, and the two started the match well. MVP wasn’t too happy with Alexander losing control of the match at crucial moments, but he did well to keep the match going.

Towards the end of the match, Alexander accidentally hit the referee, after which chaos ensued. MVP slid in a steel chair that Ricochet grabbed and faked getting hit, causing the referee to call for the bell and disqualify Alexander.

This was a fun match with a surprising finish. We haven’t seen Ricochet do anything like this before, and it was good to see RAW come up with an innovative finish without hurting either competitor’s value.

This will likely end the rivalry between Ricochet and The Hurt Business, who’ve been at it for a few months. Hopefully, The One and Only will get a push on RAW sooner than later.