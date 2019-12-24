5 things RAW got right on its Christmas episode (December 23, 2019)

The Man laid down a challenge for The Empress of Tomorrow

RAW has been rebuilding quite well since a poor showing at Survivor Series (where they got the least victories out of all three brands). TLC saw the brand have some good matches, especially during the main event, and fans were all geared up for another week of great entertainment.

In the pre-taped RAW Christmas episode, the WWE Universe got to watch some great action and story building. Becky Lynch laid down a challenge to her current enemy, while The O.C. geared up to take on Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders.

Other than that, the United States Championship was on the line in the main event, and the defending champion, Rey Mysterio, was outnumbered once again this week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Another NXT Superstar on RAW

Last week on RAW, NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo made a surprise appearance on the Red brand as she took on one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka.

Even though Purrazzo tried to make an impact in her debut RAW appearance, The Empress of Tomorrow proved to be too much for the new star and picked up the victory.

This week, another woman from the NXT roster got her big moment on the Red brand. Chelsea Green entered the ring to take on former RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match.

While she tried to make most of the opportunity, Flair proved to be too much for the determined Superstar. The Queen caught Green in her signature Figure-Eight submission hold and picked up a decisive victory over the debutant.

Since NXT had made a huge impact at Survivor Series, it’s good to see some lesser-known stars from the brand step up to the bigger brands and get some spotlight.

This can help the Black and Gold brand and its Superstars in a great way and can lead to it further cementing its place as the third main brand of the company.

Will the men of NXT also get similar chances in the weeks to come?

