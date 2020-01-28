5 things RAW got right on the episode after the Royal Rumble (January 27, 2020)

This week's RAW gave fans some extreme surprises!

The night after the Royal Rumble is always an entertaining one, and this week’s Monday Night RAW was no different.

The two Royal Rumble winners from the Red brand were present at the show and were ready to announce who they’d like to face at WrestleMania. Both winners also had enough left in them to battle in matches during the night.

MVP, who made a surprise return on Sunday during the Royal Rumble, also came out to battle Rey Mysterio, leaving the fans to wonder whether he was back for good.

The RAW Tag Team Championships were on the line as Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe looked to dethrone Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, while Aleister Black was out to prove a point once again.

The show capped off with the much-awaited appearance of Edge, which led to a very short Rated-RKO reunion.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that RAW got right on the night after the Royal Rumble.

#5 Liv Morgan’s victory

Liv Morgan and Lana finally faced each other in a singles match this week. Fans were excited to watch Liv in particular, as they expected her to get a big push from this match and rivalry.

Without Rusev and Bobby Lashley by their sides, something felt missing throughout this match. Apart from that, the in-ring action was also not too good, which let down the hype surrounding this matchup.

Liv, however, got enough in this match to make her return feel worth it and to continue getting the support of the WWE Universe.

Once she picked up the victory over The Ravishing Russian, the commentator claimed that he didn’t think that their rivalry was over just yet, ensuring that this was just another match in a long rivalry.

The absence of the men took a lot out of this match and rivalry, so hopefully, the creative know where they are heading with this. However, Liv’s performance was good enough to help her emerge as a future star, and we hope she continues to get the push she deserves after waiting on the sidelines for so long.

