5 things RAW got right on the episode after WrestleMania 36

The night after WrestleMania is always a big one, and this week's RAW brought in some new challenges for the Superstars.

Who will step up to the new WWE Champion and the RAW Women's Champion next?

The night after WrestleMania brought in some new challengers

The night after WrestleMania is always an exciting one, and this week’s RAW tried to live up to the expectations with the limited resources available.

The two nights of WrestleMania were better than anyone could have imagined, but the RAW that followed wasn’t as solid as we’d have liked it to be. Even though some big matches took place during the night involving Superstars such as Asuka, The Street Profits, Aleister Black, and Seth Rollins, the action wasn’t quite up to the mark.

The Superstars still managed to put on a show after a tiring weekend and gave the fans some good new storylines and rivalries that can help build RAW up once again after the rivalries ended at The Show of Shows.

A pre-taped match stole the show in the main event, while some new Superstars got a chance to shine in the spotlight.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the company got right on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#5 The new faces

During this week’s show, the fans saw a couple of new faces, along with a few familiar ones. Apollo Crews made his way back to the Red brand and was in a match with Aleister Black.

While Crews was not squashed like every other challenger of Black, he had a decent match before tasting the Black Mass that gave Black the victory.

Montez Ford’s wife Bianca Belair also arrived on the show for her first official match as part of the RAW roster. Later on, Denzel Dejournette came onto RAW and faced The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

While the newcomer from the Performance Center tried his best, he was no match for the former Universal Champion who took out his frustration on Dejournette.

Last but not least, the 6'5" Australian Superstar Brendan Vink also made his way down to the Red brand after WrestleMania. The powerful Superstar took on Humberto Carrilo and had him on the ropes for some time before the Mexican fought out and hit a couple of moonsaults for the victory.

While most of the stars are unknown to us at this point, it will be interesting to see how WWE books them as time goes by.

